Burnley transfer latest: 'Big interest' confirmed as £10m bid 'rejected'

The latest transfer talk from Turf Moor as Burnley prepare to return to the Premier League.

Burnley are reportedly targeting an addition to their forward ranks after enjoying a positive start to their summer transfer window.

After securing runners-up spot in the Championship last season, the Clarets will take on the likes of Arsenal, Manchester City and reigning champions Liverpool in the top flight once again during the upcoming campaign. Ten signings have been made and they were led by permanent deals for former loan signings Bashir Humphreys, Marcus Edwards, Jaidon Anthony and Zian Flemming. Wing duo Loum Tchaouna and Jacob Bruun Larsen were captured and goalkeeper Max Weiss was brought in amid speculation over James Trafford’s future at Turf Moor. Three defenders have also been secured as deals for Quilindschy Hartman, Axel Tuanzebe and Kyle Walker boosted Scott Parker’s squad.

With a forward next on the agenda, the Clarets are one of a number of clubs that have been credited with an interest in Norwich City forward Josh Sargent after he scored 15 goals and provided five assists in 33 appearances across all competitions last season. The United States international has been linked with a big money move away from Carrow Road and Canaries sporting director Ben Knapper has set out their stance on the forward’s future.

He told The Pink Un: "There's big interest in the player. That's well-known. As always, it has to work for everyone. Josh is a player who is always going to command interest. There are teams in the top five leagues expressing strong interest in him, and he is ambitious. It has to work for us, and at the moment it isn't. There is definitely going to be more activity in the frontline even if Josh doesn't go. There will be movement on the way, even if there aren't any outs. We want to add some options in wide areas. If we were to lose another attacking player, then we will add again."

Clarets bid for Championship star ‘rejected’

OPENER: Mamadou Doumbia celebrates putting Watford in front against Leeds United's key promotion rivals Burnley. | Jonathan Brady/PA Wire

Burnley’s spending is far from over and there are now reports they have been unsuccessful in an offer for Watford star Mamadou Doumbia.

The Watford Observer have claimed the Clarets have an interest in the Mali international and have now confirmed the Hornets have rejected an offer said to be worth £10 million. Doumbia scored two goals in 22 appearances during his first season with Watford after moving to Vicarage Road last summer and his performances have reportedly brought interest from elsewhere.

The report also claimed Watford have also rejected interest in Giorgi Chakvetadze and Kwadwo Baah and say owner Gino Pozzo is ‘intent on ensuring he receives maximum value for any player he sells, hence the offer from Burnley being rejected’.

However, the Express understands the reports are wide of the mark and sources have suggested no bid has been tabled, nor have there been any talks between the two clubs.