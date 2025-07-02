The latest transfer talk from Burnley as the Clarets look to add further new faces to their squad ahead of the return to the Premier League.

Burnley have been linked with former Newcastle United, Everton and Leicester City strikers as Scott Parker looks to add further firepower to his squad ahead of the summer transfer window.

The Telegraph have claimed the Clarets are considering boosting their attacking ranks by looking to the free agent market and have gone on to name three potential targets. Former Everton striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin is said to be on Burnley’s wishlist just days after he confirmed his time with the Toffees has come to an end and Leicester City legend Jamie Vardy is also mentioned. The final free agent target is Newcastle striker Callum Wilson, who is still awaiting clarity on his future with the Magpies after former Burnley boss Eddie Howe confirmed he was holding talks with his representatives over a new deal.

Speaking at the end of last season, the Magpies boss said of Wilson: “Let’s wait and see,. We’re going to sit down and talk with his representatives. What I can say is that Callum Wilson is, and has been, an incredible footballer for Newcastle. He’s someone who epitomises the spirit that has got us to where we are. He’s professional, brave – to come here and be the number nine in the manner and the moment he did, it was a difficult moment in the club’s history. The club needed hope – and Callum gave them hope. He dealt with the pressure and responsibility that role brings unbelievably well.”

Championship striker would be ‘a great signing’ for Clarets

Josh Sargent. | Getty Images

Burnley have been told they could sign a forward ‘worth his weight in gold’ if they were to win the race for Norwich City star Josh Sargent.

The 28-times capped United States international was a real highlight of a challenging season for the Canaries as he scored 15 goals and provided five assists in 33 appearances in all competitions last time out. His form has not gone unnoticed with reports suggesting Serie A duo Udinese and Roma, Bundesliga side Wolfsburg and Burnley and Leeds United are all keen to secure his services during the summer transfer window.

Former Aston Villa midfielder Lee Hendrie believes Sargent would be ‘a good fit’ for the Clarets if they were to secure his services over the coming weeks and months.

He told Football League World: “Josh Sargent obviously linked with Burnley, I think yes - another player who’s proved his weight in gold. Forwards like him are hard to come by, particularly ones who are consistent, and he has got that consistency and that level. Not just in front of goal but his build up, his approach play, I think he could be a real, real good fit for Burnley. Especially the way they play in the wide areas, they put delivery into the box, and I think he gives a little bit of everything. He’s got the sharpness, he plays on the shoulder, so I think he’d be a great signing for Burnley.”

Burnley eye moves for League Two duo

Burnley have been named amongst a list of clubs said to be monitoring the progress of two youngsters that are impressing in League Two.

EFL Analysis has claimed the Clarets have already been unsuccessful with a move for Salford City’s 18-year-old Kyrell Malcolm and are also keen on a deal for fellow Ammies youngster Will Wright.

However, there is said to be serious competition for both players with Manchester City, Arsenal and Brentford all monitoring 17-year-old forward Wright and Everton and Blackburn Rovers are eyeing a move for Malcolm. The latter of the duo actually became the youngest player to make a senior appearance for Salford in February 2024 when he appeared for almost an hour of a 1-1 draw with Colchester United.

