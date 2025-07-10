Manchester City and England star Kyle Walker became Burnley's latest signing on Friday.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Burnley manager Scott Parker has revealed his excitement over the unexpected signing of Manchester City and England full-back Kyle Walker.

The Clarets boss got an early indication of the defender’s talents when he was approaching the final years of his own career with Tottenham Hotspur. Walker joined the North London club after breaking through at Sheffield United and made a very early impression on his more experienced team-mate with an attitude and ability that has laid the foundations for a trophy-laden career.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After completing a £5 million deal for Walker, Parker told Sky Sports: “It was a few conversations over the summer really and probably from the outset, when we were engaging in conversation, I played with Kyle, he was a young player at Spurs, I was at the other end of my career and I saw his talent. What he has gone on to achieve is nothing short of remarkable really and fully deserved. I think like anything, when there is an opportunity of someone of Kyle’s quality and ability, and we are in a race for that, it was one that excited me, for sure.

Challenge

Scott Parker, Manager of Burnley, looks on prior to the Sky Bet Championship match between Burnley FC and Sheffield United FC at Turf Moor on April 21, 2025 in Burnley, England. (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images) | Getty Images

Parker revealed his admiration for Walker’s ability to rise to challenges throughout a playing career that has allowed him to establish himself as one of the most consistent full-backs in the Premier League and across Europe. After joining Spurs at a young age from boyhood club Sheffield United in 2009, the defender moved on to Man City in 2018 and became a six-time Premier League champion, a four-time Carabao Cup winner, lifted the FA Cup twice and was part of the City side that lifted the Champions League for the first time in the club’s history.

After returning to the Etihad Stadium on the back of a loan stint at AC Milan, Walker has now set his sights on the challenge of helping Parker and his players establish themselves in the Premier League following promotion last season.

Speaking of the attitude Walker showed during talks, the Burnley boss said: “I think the biggest thing I can say to Kyle is when I was speaking to him was the challenges he speaks about. This is a guy that every season has had a challenge, that challenge is probably different now but the feeling he gives me, and I know him, is it’s a challenge he is absolutely relishing. What gets this human being up every morning is knowing there is a challenge ahead.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“No doubt, Kyle could have had other opportunities for sure. But I think the challenge of this next thing for him is what gets him out of bed, it’s one he’s engaged with, one he’s going to drive, one he’s going to push every ounce of himself to try and get us to be successful this year. For me, of course, the quality is there and what he’s achieved is there and I hope he brings every bit of that to this young squad and pushes us as far as we can go really.”

Your next Burnley read: Burnley, Wolves and Premier League rival linked with transfer swoop for Lens star Andy Diouf