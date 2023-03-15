Burnley ‘join’ race for £25m midfielder while 13-goal striker is ‘on their radar’

Burnley continued their domination of the Championship as they thrashed Wigan Athletic 3-0 at the weekend. The Clarets are now unbeaten since their defeat to Sheffield United over four months ago and sit 13 points clear at the top of the table.

They will now look to pick up another three points this evening as they take on Hull City ahead of their all-important FA Cup clash against Man City at the weekend. It will be Vincent Kompany’s first return to the Etihad Stadium since ending his eleven-year stint with the club.

Here are the latest transfer headlines from Turf Moor...

Clarets ‘join’ race for £25m star

Burnley are set to make an ambitious move for Bristol City’s Alex Scott, according to Give Me Sport. The Clarets are one of three Championship clubs targeting the midfielder.

Scott has enjoyed a sensational season for the Robins and has attracted the interest of some top flight clubs including Tottenham Hotspur and Newcastle United. Nigel Pearson’s side are said to be demanding around £25 million for Scott, who looks increasingly likely to move to the Premier League.

Burnley will face huge competition for his services, however their all but confirmed promotion this season could give them a boost in luring him to Turf Moor. Scott will be eager to compete in one of the biggest leagues in the world, however he is unlikely to pick up regular first team football for any of the top six clubs in the near future.

Joel Piroe on the radar

Burnley are keeping tabs on Swansea City’s Joel Piroe ahead of the summer transfer window, according to Football League World.

The striker has impressed in Wales since joining from PSV in 2021, netting 25 league goals over the past two seasons. Piroe’s form has attracted interest from the likes of Burnley, Middlesbrough and Rangers, as well as Premier League clubs, Crystal Palace and Everton.