talkSPORT host claims to have inside knowledge of Premier League approach for Burnley boss Vincent Kompany

The talkSPORT presenter, speaking on the breakfast show, suggested that the Manchester City legend is being lined up to replace Antonio Conte in North London.

The Italian coach is out-of-contract at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in the summer and speculation surrounding his exit has grown since they were dumped out of the FA Cup and Champions League by Sheffield United and AC Milan respectively.

The 53-year-old former Juventus, Chelsea and Inter Milan boss' successor is reportedly being sought and Kompany's profile seemingly fits the bill.

BURNLEY, ENGLAND - MARCH 01: Vincent Kompany, Manager of Burnley looks on during the Emirates FA Cup Fifth Round match between Burnley FC and Fleetwood Town at Turf Moor on March 01, 2023 in Burnley, England. (Photo by Charlotte Tattersall/Getty Images)

The four-time Sky Bet Championship Manager of the Month has revolutionised the Clarets since succeeding Sean Dyche and has pushed the club to the periphery of an immediate Premier League return.

The table toppers are 13 points clear of second place Sheffield United and 17 points clear of promotion-chasing Middlesbrough with just 10 games of the campaign remaining.

“Here’s a little one for you,” said Brazil. “I can’t confirm if this is 100% or not. I was told that Vincent Kompany was approached by Spurs. I can’t tell you (who told me).