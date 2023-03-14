Former Arsenal and Manchester City defender backs Burnley manager Vincent Kompany to return to the Etihad as boss

The ex-France international played alongside the Burnley boss for three seasons after being signed by Manuel Pellegrini in the summer of 2014.

Sagna made just 54 appearances for City in the Premier League and departed for Serie A side Benevento with a League Cup winner's medal in his possession.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, he feels his old team-mate, who made 360 appearances for the Sky Blues and landed 10 domestic titles, will make his return somewhere down the line, after overseeing the Clarets' first season back in the top flight.

Stuttgart's defender Timo Baumgartl (C) vies for the ball with Manchester's defender Vincent Kompany (L) and Manchester's French defender Bacary Sagna during the friendly football match between VfB Stuttgart and Manchester City in Stuttgart, southern Germany, on August 1, 2015. AFP PHOTO / THOMAS KIENZLE (Photo credit should read THOMAS KIENZLE/AFP via Getty Images)

The Championship leaders have only lost twice in 36 league games under the former Belgium international centre back, and have opened up a 13 point gap at the top of the division over Sheffield United.

Speaking to GGRecon about the four-time Sky Bet Championship Manager of the Month, one-time Gunner Sagna said: “He’s done fantastically for Burnley.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"He’s made them very solid and Burnley are going to be back in the Premier League next season, which is good for Vincent and the club as a whole. I believe that Vincent will have another season at Burnley and then I’m sure he will be the manager of a bigger club in the future."

He added: “Manchester City? He loves the club, he was the captain and he was one of the first players to join the project. He is Mr Manchester City, so I’m sure he will return to the club in the future, either as an assistant manager or manager.