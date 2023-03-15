News you can trust since 1877
Burnley predicted team vs Hull City with Manuel Benson and Jay Rodriguez primed for return

Boss Vincent Kompany hinted at some “surprises” when Burnley take on Hull City at the MKM Stadium.

By Dan Black
Published 15th Mar 2023, 06:00 GMT

February’s Manager of the Month had insinuated that forward Manuel Benson and striker Jay Rodriguez could be back in contention for the trip to the East Riding of Yorkshire.

The pair have missed the Clarets’ last eight Championship fixtures as the club’s Belgian star sustained a foot injury in victory over West Brom at Turf Moor in January while Rodriguez picked up a knock in the Emirates FA Cup tie against Ipswich Town at Portman Road.

Kompany said: “It’s pretty simple, I can say Taylor Harwood-Bellis is going to play a couple of games now with the under-21s. It’s been a long time out of the squad so we want his fitness levels to go back up and whether it’s Benny, Jay Rod, all the other guys, they’re getting close now.

“As well on top of that, I think we’ve been a little bit more fortunate than we thought with the injury of Browney so hopefully after this week, after the international week, we’ll have a full squad. That will be great.”

Both could be named in the 18-man squad, though it is doubtful that either will start the clash versus the Tigers.

Here is the predicted line-up for Wednesday night’s game.

GK: Arijanet Muric

RB: Connor Roberts

CB: Hjalmar Ekdal

