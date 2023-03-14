Burnley's leading scorer Nathan Tella on tweaking his goal-scoring target this season

The Southampton loan ace arrived at Turf Moor in the summer with the hope of getting into double figures.

But the 23-year-old, who had only scored twice for the Saints in 41 appearances in all competitions, needed to revisit his aims and aspirations when hitting 70 percent of his projected tally by the halfway stage.

He said: “Yep… when I joined it was 10 and I even felt that was a bit far! But I realised that this team, the way we play, we were always going to create chances so probably by around October or November, just before the World Cup, I was just like – I need to change this target!

Burnley's Nathan Tella The EFL Sky Bet Championship - Burnley v Wigan Athletic - Saturday 11th March 2023 - Turf Moor - Burnley

“Obviously I kept a mental note I was changing it but when people asked me I was always like – yeah, it’s 10 – but in my head it was going to be higher!

“Honestly, it’s just a joke to play with these boys! They’ve taken me in really well and I feel like I’ve learned so much from the manager, the way we play and the boys as well. It’s been really great. It’s a joy for all of us to be involved in.”

The ex-Arsenal academy star took his tally to 14 in the Championship, and 16 across the board, with a headed brace against relegation candidates Wigan Athletic at the weekend.

He stole a yard from former Blackburn Rovers defender Ryan Nyambe to convert Anass Zaroury's cross in the first half and then got in-between two defenders to beat Ben Amos from Jordan Beyer's flick after the break.

Now all eyes are on Hull City as Burnley look to return to winning ways on the road at the MKM Stadium. “I do feel really confident in front of goal," Tella continued.

"But then again I think when you’ve got a team like this who can create chances and slide players in I feel like I always have the opportunities to score.

