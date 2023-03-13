Burnley player ratings vs Wigan Athletic with three Clarets earning 8.5/10 at Turf Moor

Vincent Kompany’s Clarets maintained their 17-point advantage over Middlesbrough in the meantime to move another step closer to a Premier League return.

Nathan Tella scored twice as the club’s leading scorer took his tally to 16 for the season in all competitions before substitute Lyle Foster scored his first goal since his move from Westerlo in January.

Here are the ratings.

Burnley's Nathan Tella (right) celebrates scoring the opening goal with team-mates The EFL Sky Bet Championship - Burnley v Wigan Athletic - Saturday 11th March 2023 - Turf Moor - Burnley

Arijanet Muric 8

Made two outstanding stops to preserve Burnley’s lead at the end of the first half. His first, denying Steven Caulker from close range, is a possible contender for save of the season. Commanded his area well, venturing well off his line to claim several high balls.

Connor Roberts 8

Made a season high number of successful passes in the final third in the Championship. Helped the Clarets cut through Wigan like a knife through butter, linked up well with Vitinho, and given very little to think about defensively.

Hjalmar Ekdal 7

Under hit back pass almost gifted the Latics an equaliser, as Arijanet Muric came out on top against Ashley Fletcher, and conceded soft set-pieces on occasions. However, dealt well in other moments when the visitors went long.

Jordan Beyer 8

A clean sheet and an assist for the Germany Under 21 defender. The young centre back is remarkably composed with the ball at his feet, his ability allows the likes of Connor Roberts and Ian Maatsen to push on, and his flick to set up Nathan Tella from Anass Zaroury’s corner was wonderfully improvised.

Ian Maatsen 7.5

Never stops. Continuously zips up and down the left hand side of the pitch, doing his work on the inside to allow Anass Zaroury to do his job on the outside. Tested Ben Amos with a brilliant attempt from outside the box and first on the scene to clear up the danger when Arijanet Muric saved from Ashley Fletcher.

Johann Berg Gudmundsson 7.5

Much more suited to a central role, whether in the ‘10’, or a little bit deeper. Unplayable when getting on the ball between the banks, his passing and movement was a real highlight, and he was just off target with a free kick after Omar Rekik had been dismissed.

Josh Cullen 8.5

The ex-West Ham United midfielder doesn’t have ‘bad’ games. Runs the show for Burnley, shifts the ball quickly, accurately and effectively, ensuring key players have the space to make an impact. Equally as influential in possession higher up the pitch as he is when dropping deep to get on the ball.

Vitinho 7

His determination and tenacity to recover the ball from ex-Blackburn Rovers defender Ryan Nyambe paved the way for Burnley’s opening goal. Played a brilliant pass on the outside of Charlie Hughes to free Nathan Tella, who went agonisingly close to adding a second. A good display overall, but his deliveries into the box can be improved.

Nathan Tella 8.5

Another two headed goals for Burnley’s leading scorer, who continues to show his excellence both through the middle and on the right hand side of a three. Has a knack of being in the right place at the right time, stealing a yard or two to beat his marker to crosses, and unfortunate not to finish the afternoon with another hat-trick. Full of running and a constant threat.

Anass Zaroury 8.5

Had a hand in all three goals; providing the cross for Nathan Tella’s opener, delivering the corner for the second goal shortly after the break, and playing the pass into Michael Obafemi as Lyle Foster opened his account for the club. Hit the post early on and somehow lifted the ball over the bar when Vitinho’s cross broke for him.

Ashley Barnes 7

Effective across the front, dropping off to knit play together, and protecting the ball well. Unfortunate not to finish on the scoresheet after being denied by a brave stop from Ben Amos as a cross fell kindly to the far post.

Jack Cork 6.5

Always on the scene as soon as the ball broke, allowing the hosts to maintain their dominance, and went within a whisker of adding Burnley’s fourth as his attempt from outside the penalty area whistled past the post.

Lyle Foster 7

The South African international's most assured and settled performance to date. A very productive half-an-hour, which will play a big part in his development as a player. Sharp, determined, and got off the mark with a fantastic first-time finish to make it 3-0.

Michael Obafemi 6.5