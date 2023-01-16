BURNLEY ‘CLOSING IN’ ON REPUBLIC OF IRELAND INTERNATIONAL

Burnley continued their superb form over the weekend as they narrowly beat Coventry City to remain five points above second place in the Championship. Jordan Beyer secured the win with a late goal at Turf Moor, while the Sky Blues failed to pick up a single shot on target. The Clarets are now enjoying a run of six successive victories in the second tier.

Yet to be beaten on home turf this season, Burnley will be confident of another three points as they host West Brom on Friday night. The Baggies currently sit sixth in the Championship table and have won all but one of their last nine league matches. The previous three meetings between the two clubs have all ended in a draw, however the Clarets have failed to beat West Brom at Turf Moor since 2009.

Here is today’s transfer news...

SHEFF UTD INTEREST IN PREMIER LEAGUE FORWARD 'PLAYED DOWN'

Sheffield United aren't interested in pursuing a deal for Leeds United's Joe Gelhardt, despite rumours. The 20-year-old forward could be set for a loan move to the Championship this month. (Alan Nixon)

BOURNEMOUTH PREPARE 'BUMPER DEAL' FOR BRISTOL CITY ACE

Bournemouth are preparing a whopping £50,000-a-week contract offer for Bristol City forward Antoine Semenyo. Reports claim the 23-year-old could be available for around £15m this month. (Football League World)

HUDDERSFIELD TOWN 'MAKE APPROACH' FOR CHELSEA YOUNGSTER

Huddersfield Town have seen a move for Chelsea's Harvey Vale knocked back in the January transfer window, with Wigan Athletic also showing interest in the 19-year-old. Vale's loan deal with Hull City had recently been cut short after making only three appearances for the Tigers in the first half of the campaign. (Nizaar Kinsella)

PSV 'JOIN' RACE FOR NORWICH CITY OUTCAST

PSV have entered the rice to sign Norwich City's Todd Cantwell after he previously looked set to join Rangers. The winger previously played in the Netherlands whilst on loan with Fortuna Sittard, helping them gain promotion to the Eredivisie. (Pete O'Rourke)

CARDIFF CITY 'EYE' SHOCK RETURN FOR FORMER BOSS

Cardiff City are reportedly looking to bring Neil Warnock back to the club, despite the 74-year-old announcing his retirement last year. Warnock spent over three years as the Bluebirds boss before his most recent spell with Middlesbrough. (talkSPORT)

WEST BROM 'TARGET' RECALLED BY PARENT CLUB

Leyton Orient have recalled Daniel Nkrumah from his loan spell at Welling United amid interest from West Brom. The Baggies are eager to snap up the teenager during the January transfer window. (Alan Nixon)

BURNLEY ‘CLOSING IN’ ON REPUBLIC OF IRELAND INTERNATIONAL

Burnley are close to completing a deal for Swansea City striker Michael Obafemi, having already offered £2.5 million for his services. The 22-year-old netted 12 goals in the Championship last season. (The Sun)

COVENTRY CITY 'LIKELY' TO SIGN SWANSEA ACE

Coventry City are 'likely' to sign Swansea City's Jamie Paterson, despite the fact the Sky Blues are yet to launch a formal offer for his services. The 31-year-old has been told he can leave the Welsh club this month after making only 12 appearances this season. (Wales Online)