The Borussia Monchengladbach defender converted substitute Johann Berg Gudmundsson's corner at the near post in the 82nd minute to see off Coventry City.

Despite dominating the majority of the ball, it was a first half of limited chances for the hosts, while the Sky Blues looked the more dangerous of the two sides.

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, a much more impressive second-half display eventually paid off for the hosts, who made it seven successive league wins to preserve their five-point advantage at the top.

Burnley's Jordan Beyer (left) celebrates scoring the opening goal with teammates The EFL Sky Bet Championship - Burnley v Coventry City - Saturday 14th January 2023 - Turf Moor - Burnley

An end-to-end opening first five minutes of the game saw Coventry's Jamie Allen with the first chance of the game. The number eight couldn't quite find the finishing touch as his effort by the penalty spot was blocked.

Burnley dominated the ball for the first 10 minutes, though it was the visitors who crafted the better chances. Viktor Gyokeres drifted out to the left-hand side before picking Allen out in the box. Allen put his second effort of the game into the side netting of Arijanet Muric's goal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Manuel Benson looked to spark a bit of fire into the game as he collected the ball out on the right flank and cut inside. The winger tried to curl it into the top corner, but he got his angles all wrong and it went well wide of the mark.

The horrific conditions reflected the first half an hour of the game as Vincent Kompany's men struggled to click into gear. Allen was the danger man for the away side as he had his third chance of the afternoon but once again, he failed to hit the target with his glancing header.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Burnley were struggling to weather the storm as this time it was Kasey Palmer's turn to bare down on goal, but Ian Maatsen intervened with a terrific piece of defending to deny the attacker from close range.

The home side attempted to take advantage of a stray ball in the middle of the park but, with Benson and Josh Cullen getting in each other's way, it limited the counter-attack to a couple of half chances that failed to test Ben Wilson.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Gustavo Hamer, reknowned for his long range efforts, tried one from distance, but Muric was equal to the task and confidently punched the ball away from danger, before the first half was brought to a close.

The second half didn't start any better for the Clarets as a sloppy back pass from Beyer left Gyokeres one-on-one with Muric. The striker took it past the Burnley goalkeeper, but he was immediately swarmed by three or four home shirts, who tracked back successfully, before Josh Brownhill cleared to keep the scoreline level.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Half-time substitute, Johann Berg Gudmundsson, almost made an instant impact as his low-driven cross went through every player in the box and fell to Benson - the 25-year-old struck it first time but unfortunately couldn't keep it down.

Before being substituted on the hour mark, replaced by Nathan Tella, Benson was the man trying to make things happen once more as he cut inside onto his left foot, just outside the box. His effort was deflected comfortably into the hands of Wilson, though.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kompany's substitutes were piling on the pressure for the hosts as Gudmundsson whipped in another teasing ball which Tella connected perfectly with his header, but his effort was straight at Coventry's number 13 - who parried it out or a corner.

The home side finally got their breakthrough in the final 10 minutes. Following a skirmish between Wilson and Tella, which resulted in both players collecting a booking from referee David Webb, on-loan centre back Beyer powered a header home to take Burnley's number of goalscorers this term to 15.

Advertisement Hide Ad