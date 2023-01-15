The Borussia Monchengladbach defender headed Johann Berg Gudmundsson’s corner past Sky Blues stopper Ben Wilson with eight minutes remaining.

The Championship leaders have now taken all 21 points made available to them since their defeat to Sheffield United at Bramall Lane in early November.

And, while preserving their five-point advantage over the Blades at the top of the table, the Clarets have opened up a 16-point gap to third place Watford.

Burnley's Jordan Beyer celebrates with Anass Zaroury after the match The EFL Sky Bet Championship - Burnley v Coventry City - Saturday 14th January 2023 - Turf Moor - Burnley

Here are the player ratings.

Arijanet Muric 7

Punched a threatening Kasey Palmer cross away in the first half, forced Viktor Gyokeres wide when the Swedish striker was through after the break, and composed with the ball at his feet.

Connor Roberts 7

Played his side into trouble with an inexplicably poor pass across his own penalty area in the first half, but that was a single flaw in an otherwise encouraging display. Continued to improve after the break, keeping Jamie Allen and Kasey Palmer quiet, while helping his team-mates keep Viktor Gyokeres at bay, and moved the ball efficiently and effectively.

Jordan Beyer 8

The match-winner, in more ways than one. Opened his account for the club with the decisive goal with eight minutes remaining, finding space to convert Johann Berg Gudmundsson’s corner, and made a significant contribution to yet another clean sheet. Made an almost damaging error when a slack back pass provided Viktor Gyokeres with a path to goal, but atoned for his mistake with a commanding defensive display.

Charlie Taylor 6.5

Won’t face many trickier tests this term having put in the miles to keep out the impressive Viktor Gyokeres. The centre back was rolled by the Swede once or twice, and stretched in the first half as the visitors stretched the play, but he dug deep to keep the Sky Blues out. Always looked to get Ian Maatsen away on the left hand side, though the execution of his passes could’ve been better on occasions.

Ian Maatsen 7.5

Got across to block Kasey Palmer’s shot in the first half as the Coventry forward broke into the penalty area. A willing runner in the first half, while locking down his side of the pitch defensively, and seemed to relish the foot race with Brooke Norton-Cuffy in the second half. His ability to drive out from the back allowed Burnley to get on the front foot and he linked well with Johann Berg Gudmundsson following the Icelander’s introduction.

Jack Cork 5.5

Wasn’t able to play on a ‘knife edge’ after collecting his 10th booking of the campaign in just the 11th minute, which saw the skipper relinquish control of the midfield. Looked off the pace when up against Ben Sheaf and Gustavo Hamer and replaced by Johann Berg Gudmundsson for the second half. The break might be beneficial for the Clarets captain.

Josh Cullen 6.5

Overpowered and outplayed in the first half as the Sky Blues got on top, but improved dramatically in the second half when partnered by Josh Brownhill. Transpired to be Burnley’s heartbeat after the interval, turning over the ball in dangerous positions, looking after it in possession, and using it wisely. Played a key role in helping the hosts turn the game around.

Manuel Benson 6.5

Arguably the home side’s most creative spark in the first half, but little to show for his efforts aside from a wayward attempt from the edge of the box and a wild volley from Anass Zaroury’s cross. Squandered a golden opportunity to put Burnley ahead in the second half when lifting the ball over the crossbar with a first time effort from Johann Berg Gudmundsson’s cross and was replaced by Nathan Tella shortly after.

Josh Brownhill 6.5

A positional change seemed to bring out the best in the midfielder after a rather anonymous first half display. Full of running in the first 45 minutes, without influencing play, but made his presence felt alongside Josh Cullen after the interval. Dynamic and industrious in the second half and made up plenty of ground to thwart Viktor Gyokeres with a spectacular challenge.

Anass Zaroury 6.5

The Moroccan ace’s first start for Burnley came against Coventry City at the CBS Arena in October, where he was kept quiet by Fankaty Dabo. It was a similar story on this occasion as the 22-year-old winger struggled to get the better of his marker for a second time this season. Picked up in the second half, but as ineffective as he’s been in recent weeks.

Jay Rodriguez 5.5

Desperately needs a goal to reinvigorate his season. Looked lost at times, struggled to pick up positions to get on the ball, was generally second best in the air, and was suffocated by Callum Doyle and Michael Rose. Sliced an effort well wide in the first half and replaced by Ashley Barnes on the hour.

Johann Berg Gudmundsson 8

Showed how valuable he can be in the number 10 role during the FA Cup tie at Bournemouth and illustrated his effectiveness when deployed in that position once again. His introduction turned the tide for the hosts and gave them a spring in their step. Swung in crosses for Burnley’s biggest chances of the game — which Manuel Benson and Nathan Tella failed to convert — and claimed the assist for Jordan Beyer’s winner.

Ashley Barnes 7

Both Michael Rose and Callum Doyle were dragged into a real war of attrition for the final half-an-hour as the striker made a nuisance of himself. The substitute left his mark on the defensive duo as his physical presence, and ability to drop and link play, opened doors for the home side. Offered the Clarets a different dimension and used his know-how to help his team-mates see the game out.

Nathan Tella 7.5

