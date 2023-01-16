January signing Ameen Al-Dakhil brought in to play a role in Burnley's promotion push — confirms boss Vincent Kompany

The 20-year-old, who arrived from Belgian Pro League side Sint-Truiden on Friday, was in the stands as the Clarets left it late to beat Coventry City at Turf Moor at the weekend.

The centre back has been brought over to play a part in the Championship leaders' promotion push, and will help shape the club's future beyond that, but there is no indication as to how early he'll be thrust into the travail of English football.

Kompany, 36, used Moroccan ace Anass Zaroury as an example of how plans can change, with the winger getting his chance sooner than expected, but there'll be no rush to throw the latest addition to his group straight in.

Defender Ameen Al-Dakhil became Burnley's first signing of the January transfer window after joining from Sint-Truiden

"I am usually guided by the players themselves, a good example is when Anass came in," he said. "I could have put on a piece of paper, let him settle for a year and have a number of appearances off the bench, and then the year after he becomes one of our key players.

"But it went a little bit quicker. It could be the same for someone like Ameen. At the moment I don't know but we definitely brought him over because we think he can play a role now and in the future and he will only get better."

Al-Dakhil, a Belgium Under 21 international, had been eligible to feature against the Sky Blues having been granted international clearance in time, but took on a watching berth having trained just once with the squad.

But Kompany knows his new recruit will be a valuable asset once he does get up to speed, and he feels his qualities, both as a person and a player, will see him slot in seamlessly.

"He has pace, he is quick and has work-rate," concluded December's Manager of the Month. "I have known him since he was younger and before seeing all the technical ability and the profile that anyone can see if they watch the videos, he was already flagged because of his attitude.

