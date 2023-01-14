Burnley boss Vincent Kompany wants his players to be the sharpest knives in the drawer at Turf Moor

The Belgian boss has the chance to make it seven successive home wins in England’s second tier, and his ninth victory on the bounce, when Coventry City roll into town.

The Clarets, who own a five-point lead at the top over Sheffield United, look to continue their fine form following the season’s restart last month, having only lost once since club football returned, against Manchester United in the Carabao Cup.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Despite having beaten the Sky Blues once already this term, when Nathan Tella’s finish separated the sides at the CBS Stadium, Kompany believes that "the past is in the past" and he's only focused on the match on Saturday.

Burnley manager Vincent Kompany The EFL Sky Bet Championship - Burnley v Reading - Saturday 29th October 2022 - Turf Moor - Burnley

He said: "I consider Coventry an absolutely threatening team.

"They have players, whether it's [Gustavo] Hamer with his long-distance shooting and set pieces, or [Viktor] Gyokeres with the goals he's scored. They've also got some new wing-backs they've brought in.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Especially after the defeat against Wrexham, for them, it's probably something that has sharpened up the team, sharpened up the knives to come to our place.

"We'll concede chances and we'll concede goals like anybody else, but I just want to make sure that no knives are sharper than ours when we play at Turf Moor. That, to me, is crucial.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Burnley players celebrate at the final whistle The EFL Sky Bet Championship - Burnley v Reading - Saturday 29th October 2022 - Turf Moor - Burnley

"I don't want the team to even want to allow anybody to come with more energy or motivation. Winning or losing, I don't know, we'll see."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Burnley have only lost to Coventry once since 2008, albeit they've only met nine times in those 15 years. If anyone is capable of turning around that poor record for the visitors, it would be the second top goalscorer (12) in the league, Gyokeres.

However, the Clarets' manager is not providing him with any special treatment, even without Taylor Harwood-Bellis.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The former centre-half says his side are used to it as they've "come up against a lot of good strikers in this division", and insists his focus is on the opposition as a team, not just an individual.

The 36-year-old said: "Gyokeres, if you let him roll you, or if you give him time around the box, he will find a way to get a shot off and it will be on target.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Within our principles we just want to make sure that we keep teams as far away as we can from our box.

"It's more important for us to get a handle on the shape of the opposition, or the collective of the opposition than just the individuals. You can't live the game just basing it off individuals."

Advertisement Hide Ad

At the other end of the pitch, no Burnley player has hit double figures yet in the league. Jay Rodriguez has nine, Tella is on eight and Manuel Benson is on seven.

Something that is commonly linked to a Pep Guardiola side, and now Mikel Arteta's Arsenal, is the goals being evenly split around the squad, rather than relying on one source of firepower.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Having played under both of them at Manchester City, the Etihad legend states that "it's more to do with the way you create chances" as he breaks down his style of play.

He said: "Let's not just talk about these two [Guardiola and Arteta], because these are two great managers by the way, leave me in the Championship.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The way we create chances normally, if things are going well, they are usually just tap-ins. Obviously, Anass [Zaroury] or Benny [Benson] have put a few in the top corner but it's usually just one touch finishes and one touch assists.

"It's more important how we bring the ball to a certain area, but then it's more important that the players are getting into the right areas and then the tap-in can come from anyone, that's why we've shared the goals.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The reason why it's spread is because we try and attack the box from different areas and we do breakthrough, it's just whoever is there.