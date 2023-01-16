21 images of Burnley supporters inside and outside Turf Moor as Coventry City pay a visit in the Championship

Our eagle-eyed photographers were busy capturing supporters’ reactions before, during and after Burnley’s 1-0 win over Coventry City at Turf Moor.

Saturday’s attendance for the visit of the Sky Blues was 21,290 with 2,147 of those housed in the away section of the David Fishwick Stand.

That left just over 19,000 fans leaving the stadium with smiles plastered across their faces as the Clarets prevailed against the Sky Blues.

Jordan Beyer was the match-winner, scoring the only goal of the game in the 82nd minute when opening his account for the club with a header from Johann Berg Gudmundsson’s corner.

Vincent Kompany’s side served up a ninth home win on the bounce in all competitions for their supporters as the Championship leaders marched on.

Did you become the focus of our cameraman’s lens on Saturday?

1. 1 Burnley fans watch from the stands inside Turf Moor The EFL Sky Bet Championship - Burnley v Coventry City - Saturday 14th January 2023 - Turf Moor - Burnley Photo: CameraSport - Alex Dodd Photo Sales

2. 2 Burnley fans watch from the stands inside Turf Moor The EFL Sky Bet Championship - Burnley v Coventry City - Saturday 14th January 2023 - Turf Moor - Burnley Photo: CameraSport - Alex Dodd Photo Sales

3. 3 Burnley fans watch from the stands inside Turf Moor The EFL Sky Bet Championship - Burnley v Coventry City - Saturday 14th January 2023 - Turf Moor - Burnley Photo: CameraSport - Alex Dodd Photo Sales

4. 4 Burnley fans watch from the stands inside Turf Moor The EFL Sky Bet Championship - Burnley v Coventry City - Saturday 14th January 2023 - Turf Moor - Burnley Photo: CameraSport - Alex Dodd Photo Sales