Festive treats galore as TGI Fridays launches its special Christmas menu

The international restaurant chain has some remarkably tempting treats in its new festive menu - we take a closer look

The lights are on, the shop windows are festive, even the weather has turned wintry... It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas.

It might only be November, but that's the best time to plan your Christmas get-togethers, work parties, meals and drinks with friends, or just some seasonal indulgence after a tough day shopping.

And the international restaurant chain TGI Fridays has just launched its Christmas menu - which is laced with festive twists.

Santa's Smashed Burger is set to be one of the most popular items on the menu | TGI Fridays

Starters include the "Merry Cheesy Christmas" | TGI Fridays

Guests dining at any of the 51 TGI Fridays restaurants who are over 18 will be able to put their skills to the test throughout the festive season to be in with a chance of winning prizes, with a new interactive digital game.

Even the cocktail menu has been sprinkled with festive cheer | TGI Fridays

All they need to do is scan the new TGI Fridays menu, and they'll be entered into a draw for a range of prizes including free bottles of Coca-Cola, Sesame Chicken Strips, desserts, or even up to £50 off the bill on their next visit.

For younger diners, TGI Fridays is teaming up with Richard Curtis’ upcoming animated film, That Christmas, to bring extra magic to the holiday season.

Additionally, Stripes Rewards members can also win a family adventure to London to celebrate the film’s premiere when they purchase one and scan their receipt when they visit.

To find your nearest restaurant, to peruse the new festive menu, or to book a table for your Christmas outing, click here.