Traffic update: Motorists urged to avoid section of M65 following collision

By John Deehan
Published 26th Feb 2025, 21:02 BST
Updated 26th Feb 2025, 21:09 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

Emergency services are currently dealing with a road traffic collision on the M65 Westbound carriageway at Junction 12.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area while authorities work to clear the scene.

Related topics:MotoristsM65

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice