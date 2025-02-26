Traffic update: Motorists urged to avoid section of M65 following collision
Emergency services are currently dealing with a road traffic collision on the M65 Westbound carriageway at Junction 12.
Motorists are advised to avoid the area while authorities work to clear the scene.
