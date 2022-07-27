Caring Ribble Valley schoolboy uses his own cash for badge making scheme to raise funds for charity

Schoolboy George Greenwood raised £233 for the Ukraine appeal all on his own.

By Sue Plunkett
Wednesday, 27th July 2022, 3:25 pm

An enterprising year six pupil at St Leonard's C of E School in Langho George used his own money to buy all the items he would need to make a selection of badges which he then sold to his classmates and neighbours.

The cash has been donated to UNICEF which is the United Nations International Children's Emergency Fund, which is responsible for providing humanitarian and developmental aid to children worldwide.

Enterprising George Greenwood, a year six pupil at St Leonard's C of E School in Langho, raised £233 for UNICEF all on his own. He is pictured here with his proud headteacher Dawn Lindley.
