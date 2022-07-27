An enterprising year six pupil at St Leonard's C of E School in Langho George used his own money to buy all the items he would need to make a selection of badges which he then sold to his classmates and neighbours.
The cash has been donated to UNICEF which is the United Nations International Children's Emergency Fund, which is responsible for providing humanitarian and developmental aid to children worldwide.