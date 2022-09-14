What did the Queen actually mean?

It’s incredibly hard to put it into words, but for the sake of writing being my literal job… I’m going to try. I only speak for myself, and what the Queen meant to me.

Let’s start by saying, I saw the Queen as the ultimate leader of all time. A grandmotherly figure, offering guidance, stoic determination, strength, and surprisingly for a woman most of us never met, love.

Rebecca Jane

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In times of stress, COVID for one, at the end of difficult years, her words provided a sense of reassuring calm. Unlike politicians, if the queen told you things were ‘going to be ok’, you trusted her.

I’m the millennial generation. We have some awful traits, just like all generations do. Our generation specifically were brought up by the baby boomers 1946-1964) the silent generation (1928-1945) and the greatest generation, that belongs to the Queen (1901-1927).

My parents belong to the baby boomers and my incredible grandparents, the greatest generation. I know this era of people well, I saw their qualities and their flaws.

One thing I saw in my grandparents was absolutely demonstrated within the Queen. Hard work and commitment. The ability to see other perspectives, have logical and reasonable discussions and not be constantly offended if an opinion differed with your own.

One of my biggest fears with generations coming through today is their work ethic. It has become taboo to ask a Gen-Z to complete a task they may not like or ask them go that extra mile to complete a job. If the vibe, colour of paint in the office or absence of an office dog has upset them, you can almost guarantee an unproductive day is ahead. My statements may be harsh and sweeping, and there are always exception to the rule, but generations today are not like those of old.

Every time a significant figure from this generation passes on, we lose another piece of our history and step one more foot in the direction of forgetting incredible leaders of the past.

The question is, how do we preserve the qualities of this generation? Given the fact that most people are now scared to say thing negative towards our new way of life? For me, I’ll never be apologetic for wanting people I work with to be hard working and committed to the role at hand. I’ll also remain wholeheartedly committed to the job I have to deliver.