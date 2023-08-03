Every time I’ve headed into Icaro Lounge, it’s been packed, with people enjoying breakfast all the way through to evening drinks. They’re also on the look out for live singers to entertain customers, and it’s great to see the first opened tenant is enjoying early success.

Starbucks swiftly followed. The interior is calm, smart and wouldn’t look out of place in a city centre. It’s the perfect spot for a relaxed coffee with friends, or if you want to work from somewhere a bit different to mix up your surroundings. Work is underway at Nando’s, and as I’ve said before, love or hate chicken, research shows that fans of the brand currently travel to nearby towns such as Blackburn and Rochdale to get their fix.

Burnley brand manager Rachel Bayley says that the town deserves the big brand names that are opening up for business in the new Pioneer Place complex

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Whether you intend to be a customer or not, it’s great news that our growing student population and other Nando’s fans can spend their money in Burnley instead.

On Friday, Heavenly Desserts was announced. Dessert bars are incredibly popular among students and many of those who don’t drink. It’s an affordable treat, and just like some people decide to spend money on cocktails or pints, others like to meet with friends and family over coffee and cake instead.

The interiors of their other UK branches look smart (and very Instagrammable for the social media lovers), so again, it’s great news that the brand has decided to add to its 50 branches in our borough.

You find Heavenly Desserts in cities such as Manchester and York; just like our Premier League team plays with the big boys, why can’t Burnley residents and visitors enjoy city brands on their doorstep?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The menu looks divine, and prices start at a couple of pounds, so there’s something for everyone. Unless you don’t have a sweet tooth, in which case you may want to dine at Icaro Lounge, Starbucks or Nando’s instead or head further into the town centre to the rest of our incredible cafes, bars and restaurants.

I’m looking forward to the announcement of the fifth tenant. Icaro Lounge have told us that they have been overwhelmed with the support Burnley has shown them. These businesses have obviously spent many months researching whether they should come here; our mix of independent