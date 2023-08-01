News you can trust since 1877
BREAKING
‘Traumatised’ family’s home flooded with ‘dirty brown’ sewage
Pee-wee Herman star Paul Reuben dies at the age of 70
Back to school - teachers strikes finally over
Madonna 'lucky to be alive' after battle with bacterial infection
Love Island winter series ‘axed’ due to low ratings
Eight hospitalised after 'chemical substance' set off in nightclub
..
.

Posh nightclub: Retro club photos show Burnley nightlife at its glorious best

The retro Posh nightclub snaps we published last week went down so well, we thought we’d throw out another batch.
By John Deehan
Published 1st Aug 2023, 16:56 BST
Updated 1st Aug 2023, 17:03 BST

For 14 years, up until 2014, the Ormerod Street venue was one of the ‘places to be’ on a Burnley town centre nightlife circuit packed with unforgettable pubs, bars and clubs.

Former Posh owner Mick Cookson has spoken to the Express about what needs to happen in order to restore Burnley nightlife to its former glory.

Read what he had to say here – after you’ve had a look through our cracking retro gallery first, of course:

.

1. Retro Posh nightclub photos

. Photo: Submitted

Photo Sales
.

2. Retro Posh nightclub photos

. Photo: Submitted

Photo Sales
.

3. Retro Posh nightclub photos

. Photo: Submitted

Photo Sales
.

4. Retro Posh nightclub photos

. Photo: Submitted

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 6
Related topics:Burnley