The retro Posh nightclub snaps we published last week went down so well, we thought we’d throw out another batch.

For 14 years, up until 2014, the Ormerod Street venue was one of the ‘places to be’ on a Burnley town centre nightlife circuit packed with unforgettable pubs, bars and clubs.

Former Posh owner Mick Cookson has spoken to the Express about what needs to happen in order to restore Burnley nightlife to its former glory.

Read what he had to say here – after you’ve had a look through our cracking retro gallery first, of course:

1 . Retro Posh nightclub photos . Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

2 . Retro Posh nightclub photos . Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

3 . Retro Posh nightclub photos . Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

4 . Retro Posh nightclub photos . Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

Next Page Page 1 of 6