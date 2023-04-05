Last month, the firm confirmed it would open its first site in the town as part of the much-anticipated multi-million pound Pioneer Place leisure development.

Now it has been revealed Nando’s will have a covered outside seating area in a specially-design ‘pergola’.

Nando's will be opening in Burnley town centre later this summer. (Photo for illustrative purposes only)

The details came as Burnley Council planners approved an application for ‘subtly illuminated’ signs on the frontage of its new restaurant in Curzon Street.

A supporting statement from Nando’s agents Firstplan says: “We have been instructed by our client, Nando’s Chickenland Ltd, to submit applications for the installation of an external pergola over the established seating area, and the installation of signage at the new restaurant unit (Unit 3), at Pioneer Place in Burnley.

“The proposals set out are required for Nando’s occupation and fit out of the restaurant unit.

“The proposals seek the installation of a pergola structure adjacent to the entrance to provide customers with a choice of all-weather seating environments.

“This application seeks to provide an external pergola structure over a small part of the external dining terrace to the front elevation of the restaurant unit.

“The pergola structure will be constructed of aluminium framing and will feature powder-coated steel posts.

“In addition, festoon lighting will be fitted to the underside of the proposed canopy.

“The installation of the proposed pergola will result in an attractive alfresco area enhancing the public realm and providing activity to the street scene.

“Advertisements are proposed to alert customers to the restaurant.

“The proposed advertisements are modest in scale and will feature the recognisable Nando’s branding that is installed at restaurants across the country.

“Consent is specifically sought for one ‘Nando’s’ individually mounted fascia sign on the frontage, one rounded barci logo sign, one ‘Nando’s’ individually mounted fascia sign to the side elevation, and one ‘Nando’s’ totem sign.

“All signs will be of subtle, limited illumination.

“Overall, the proposals are complementary to the existing restaurant unit within this mixed-use environment and will significantly improve the overall appearance and experience of customers using the external area.”