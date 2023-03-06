The move will delight fans of the legendary PERi-PERi flavour that Nando’s is known for, and is expected to draw in visitors from a wide area once the complex is up and running.

Burnley Council leader Councillor Afrasiab Anwar said: “It’s massive news that Nando’s is coming to Burnley. There have been rumours floating about and it’s great to be able to confirm that a deal has been done.

CGI image of how Pioneer Place, which is set to open later this summer, is expected to look.

“It’s the result of a lot of hard work by council officers and our partners in this exciting development.

“Nando’s will bring in visitors from a wide area and help create a buzz across the town centre that will benefit other businesses who will the see the positive impact from the increased footfall. It will encourage people to stay longer in town, especially into the late afternoon and early evening, and boost the town centre economy

“Pioneer Place is fast taking shape and we’re almost there; I’m sure people can’t wait for it to open.”

A spokesperson from Nando’s said: “We are excited that the news is out and we can finally share that we are coming to Burnley. Bringing all the PERi-PERi heat, we will be opening later in the year. Watch this space for more details.”

The complex, which will include a seven-screen cinema and five retail and leisure units plus a 226-space public pay-and-display car park, is set to be opened in late summer.

The multi-screen cinema will be operated by REEL Cinemas which will continue to operate from its current site in Manchester Road, Burnley, until it moves to

Pioneer Place. The Manchester Road site will then be re-developed for occupation by supermarket chain Lidl. The adjoining Star pub will remain unaffected.

It is estimated Pioneer Place will support around 180 jobs, with a further 100-plus new jobs being created in the cinema and supporting food outlets.

The work will be carried out by the council’s development partner Maple Grove Developments, part of the Eric Wright Group.

Pioneer Place has secured funding from Burnley borough and Lancashire county councils, the Government’s Getting Building Fund administered by Lancashire Enterprise Partnership, and fashion company boohoo.

Pioneer Place forms part of a wider town centre masterplan to attract millions of pounds of investment into boosting Burnley town centre. It follows recent investment in improvements to the town centre, the creation of a Heritage Action Zone, and the council’s purchase of Charter Walk shopping centre to help secure its future.