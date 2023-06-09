News you can trust since 1877
Icaro Lounge: Here's when the new Burnley all-day cafe-bar in Pioneer Place opens, what food it will serve and what jobs are available

The opening date of the new Icaro Lounge in Burnley – an all-day “home-from-home” cafe-bar – has been announced.
By Laura Longworth
Published 9th Jun 2023, 10:09 BST- 1 min read
Updated 9th Jun 2023, 12:11 BST

The dog-friendly eatery in Pioneer Place will officially open its doors on Wednesday, June 28th.

Icaro Lounge will run from 9am to 11pm from Sunday to Thursday, and 9am to midnight on Fridays and Saturdays, serving all-day food menus for dining in or taking away.

Pioneer Place in Burnley town centre is due to open this summer.Pioneer Place in Burnley town centre is due to open this summer.
Pioneer Place in Burnley town centre is due to open this summer.
    You can enjoy the likes of long, lazy breakfasts, sociable brunches and lunches, and relaxed dinners and drinks, including tapas, burgers and internationally inspired main dishes. Items from the main menu include Mexican Superbowls, Buttermilk Fried Chicken, Bang Bang Chicken, Nasi Goreng, and Pulled Brisket Chilli.

    The venue is also looking for friendly and enthusiastic people to join its team in Burnley in the kitchen, behind the bar and front of house. Roles include chefs, a front of house supervisor, and bar and waiting staff.

    Find out more at thelounges.co.uk/icaro

