The dog-friendly eatery in Pioneer Place will officially open its doors on Wednesday, June 28th.

Icaro Lounge will run from 9am to 11pm from Sunday to Thursday, and 9am to midnight on Fridays and Saturdays, serving all-day food menus for dining in or taking away.

Pioneer Place in Burnley town centre is due to open this summer.

Most Popular

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

You can enjoy the likes of long, lazy breakfasts, sociable brunches and lunches, and relaxed dinners and drinks, including tapas, burgers and internationally inspired main dishes. Items from the main menu include Mexican Superbowls, Buttermilk Fried Chicken, Bang Bang Chicken, Nasi Goreng, and Pulled Brisket Chilli.

The venue is also looking for friendly and enthusiastic people to join its team in Burnley in the kitchen, behind the bar and front of house. Roles include chefs, a front of house supervisor, and bar and waiting staff.