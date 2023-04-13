One month after it was revealed Nando’s would be bringing its peri-peri chicken to Burnley town centre’s £23m. leisure complex, Burnley Council has confirmed that Starbucks has now signed on the dotted line.

The internationally famous coffee chain opened its first shop in the town, on the Barracks Road site at Gannow Top, in 2019.

Pioneer Place is expected to open later this summer

After being approached about the news, Burnley Council chief executive Mick Cartledge said: “Pioneer Place is drawing in some big names more usually found in bigger towns and cities.

“It’s a sign of confidence in our town that international chains like this are coming here. There’s a real buzz of excitement as Pioneer Place nears completion. It will bring more visitors to Burnley which can only be good news for the local economy. More people means more business for the town centre as a whole.”

Pioneer Place is expected to open in late summer, and will be anchored by an eight-screen Reel Cinema along with five food units – three of which are still to be announced.

A spokesperson for Café Fortune, which will operate the site, said: “As a trusted franchisee of Starbucks Coffee Company, all of us within Café Fortune share Starbucks’ passion for great coffee and warm and welcoming stores that are at the heart of their community.

Starbucks opened its first store in Burnley in 2019.