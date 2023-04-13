News you can trust since 1877
Pioneer Place: Starbucks to open second coffee shop in Burnley

Burnley’s Pioneer Place has its next tenant.

By John Deehan
Published 13th Apr 2023, 11:55 BST- 1 min read
Updated 13th Apr 2023, 12:02 BST

One month after it was revealed Nando’s would be bringing its peri-peri chicken to Burnley town centre’s £23m. leisure complex, Burnley Council has confirmed that Starbucks has now signed on the dotted line.

The internationally famous coffee chain opened its first shop in the town, on the Barracks Road site at Gannow Top, in 2019.

Pioneer Place is expected to open later this summer
Pioneer Place is expected to open later this summer
After being approached about the news, Burnley Council chief executive Mick Cartledge said: “Pioneer Place is drawing in some big names more usually found in bigger towns and cities.

“It’s a sign of confidence in our town that international chains like this are coming here. There’s a real buzz of excitement as Pioneer Place nears completion. It will bring more visitors to Burnley which can only be good news for the local economy. More people means more business for the town centre as a whole.”

Pioneer Place is expected to open in late summer, and will be anchored by an eight-screen Reel Cinema along with five food units – three of which are still to be announced.

A spokesperson for Café Fortune, which will operate the site, said: “As a trusted franchisee of Starbucks Coffee Company, all of us within Café Fortune share Starbucks’ passion for great coffee and warm and welcoming stores that are at the heart of their community.

Starbucks opened its first store in Burnley in 2019.
Starbucks opened its first store in Burnley in 2019.

“We are excited to open our new store in Burnley, and look forward to inviting customers to enjoy our iconic hand crafted beverages, each served by our friendly, expert baristas.”

