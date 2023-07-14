Starbucks creates 15 jobs as new store opens in Burnley's £23m Pioneer Place leisure development

The international coffee giant became the second big name to open for business in Burnley's £23m Pioneer Place leisure development in Curzon Street as the new store welcomed customers for the first time yesterday.

Starbucks, which is operated by Café Fortune, serves a variety of treats for dining in or taking away from cakes to frappuccinos. The new store boasts a contemporary design, comfortable seating and free wi-fi and is open from 6-30am to 8pm from Monday to Saturday, and 7am to 7-30pm on Sundays.

A new Starbucks store has opened in Pioneer Place in Burnley, creating 15 new jobs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Matthew Lawson, District Manager at Café Fortune, said: “We are excited to open our new store and look forward to welcoming the Burnley community.”

The global brand says it is committed to 100% ethically sourced coffee in partnership with Conservation International and offers a 25p discount