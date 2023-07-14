News you can trust since 1877
Starbucks creates 15 jobs as new store opens in Burnley's £23m Pioneer Place leisure development

A new Starbucks store has opened in Burnley, creating 15 new jobs.
By Laura Longworth
Published 14th Jul 2023, 13:19 BST- 1 min read
Updated 14th Jul 2023, 13:19 BST

The international coffee giant became the second big name to open for business in Burnley's £23m Pioneer Place leisure development in Curzon Street as the new store welcomed customers for the first time yesterday.

Starbucks, which is operated by Café Fortune, serves a variety of treats for dining in or taking away from cakes to frappuccinos. The new store boasts a contemporary design, comfortable seating and free wi-fi and is open from 6-30am to 8pm from Monday to Saturday, and 7am to 7-30pm on Sundays.

A new Starbucks store has opened in Pioneer Place in Burnley, creating 15 new jobs.A new Starbucks store has opened in Pioneer Place in Burnley, creating 15 new jobs.
Matthew Lawson, District Manager at Café Fortune, said: “We are excited to open our new store and look forward to welcoming the Burnley community.”

The global brand says it is committed to 100% ethically sourced coffee in partnership with Conservation International and offers a 25p discount

to all customers who bring a reusable cup when purchasing a drink.

