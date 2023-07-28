News you can trust since 1877
Heavenly Desserts: new award-winning restaurant aims for sweet success at Pioneer Place in Burnley

An upmarket artisan desserts restaurant has become the latest tenant to sign up to the multi-million pound Pioneer Place leisure complex in Burnley.
By Laura Longworth
Published 28th Jul 2023, 16:34 BST- 1 min read
Updated 28th Jul 2023, 16:34 BST

Heavenly Desserts follows national chains Starbucks, Icaro Lounge, Nandos and The Reel Cinema in making the development its new home.

The restaurant serves award-winning creations, from signature dishes such as the Croffle to experimental dessert tapas inspired by all corners of the world.

The popular brand has already taken major cities such as London, Manchester, Liverpool, Newcastle and York by storm, with each Heavenly restaurant being unique in its interiors, decor and identity. No two stores are the same, with the chain offering diners an entirely new experience in each location.

Some of the unique creations on offer at Heavenly Desserts, which is coming to Pioneer Place in Burnley.Some of the unique creations on offer at Heavenly Desserts, which is coming to Pioneer Place in Burnley.
Some of the unique creations on offer at Heavenly Desserts, which is coming to Pioneer Place in Burnley.
    Coun. Mark Townsend, Burnley Council’s executive member for economy and growth, said: “Pioneer Place is fast filling up and it’s wonderful to see another expanding business coming to Burnley. Pioneer Place promises to be a great night out.”

    Mohammed Imran, managing director at Heavenly Desserts, added: “We’re delighted to be coming to Burnley. The expansion of The University of Central

    Lancashire and the central location of Pioneer Place, means it’s a great space for us to be based. We also benefit from the impressive Burnley College campus across from the complex.

    “We operate across 50 locations in the UK and are delighted that Burnley is joining our family.”

    Discussions are ongoing to fill the last remaining space in Pioneer Place. Nandos is fitting out its unit ready to welcome diners soon while the Reel Cinema will open in September.

