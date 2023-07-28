Heavenly Desserts follows national chains Starbucks, Icaro Lounge, Nandos and The Reel Cinema in making the development its new home.

The restaurant serves award-winning creations, from signature dishes such as the Croffle to experimental dessert tapas inspired by all corners of the world.

The popular brand has already taken major cities such as London, Manchester, Liverpool, Newcastle and York by storm, with each Heavenly restaurant being unique in its interiors, decor and identity. No two stores are the same, with the chain offering diners an entirely new experience in each location.

Some of the unique creations on offer at Heavenly Desserts, which is coming to Pioneer Place in Burnley.

Coun. Mark Townsend, Burnley Council’s executive member for economy and growth, said: “Pioneer Place is fast filling up and it’s wonderful to see another expanding business coming to Burnley. Pioneer Place promises to be a great night out.”

Mohammed Imran, managing director at Heavenly Desserts, added: “We’re delighted to be coming to Burnley. The expansion of The University of Central

Lancashire and the central location of Pioneer Place, means it’s a great space for us to be based. We also benefit from the impressive Burnley College campus across from the complex.

“We operate across 50 locations in the UK and are delighted that Burnley is joining our family.”