Beat the Street to go wild in Burnley this week

The themed week starts on Wednesday, 6th October with the aim of encouraging local residents to explore their local parks, waterways and green spaces.

There will be bonus points available on certain Beat Boxes including the opportunity to score double points at a free Burnley paddleboard taster session run by the Canal & River Trust from 10-30am to 11-30am on Thursday, October 7th at Finsley Gate Wharf.

Already, just under 10,000 people have signed up and have together travelled nearly 46,000 miles as part of the Beat the Street Burnley game. There are leaderboards for school, community, workplace teams and individuals. The top school team on each of the total and average points leaderboards will win £350 in vouchers for either WHSmith or Decathlon.

Beat the Street has proven popular in Burnley

Mark Beach, managing director of Calico Homes, said: “We’re delighted to support the Beat the Street programme and it’s great to see people out exercising and exploring new areas.

"It’s amazing how we tend to stick to the same tried and tested routes and how the game has opened up the idea of exploring the town on foot, which reveals new areas and parks you might not have known about, even if you’ve lived here for years.

“Beat the Street is a positive and community-focused way of encouraging people to get more active, by walking, cycling, rolling and wheeling around this beautiful area, plus it’s more important than ever to get as fit and healthy as possible while we fight the threat of Covid-19."

Beat the Street Burnley is brought to you by Burnley Together with the Canal & River Trust. It is delivered by Intelligent Health.

Burnley Together works in partnership with Burnley Council, Calico Homes, Lancashire County Council, Burnley Leisure, Burnley FC in the Community, BPRCVS and other partners across the public, private, and voluntary sectors to create a central community hub. Initially established to help and support residents across the borough during the coronavirus outbreak with everyday needs, Burnley Together has become a pivotal point of contact for support enquiries across a wide range of issues.