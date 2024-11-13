John Lewis Christmas Advert 2024: how to watch advert when it is released - and time to expect it
- John Lewis Christmas advert will be released on Thursday November 14.
- The retail giant has teased the phrase ‘The Gifting Hour’ for this year’s campaign.
- Find out how to watch it and what time previous adverts were released to the public.
Just one more sleep until the John Lewis Christmas advert arrives. It is almost as exciting as Xmas Eve - remember to leave cookies and milk out… oh wait not quite yet.
The highly anticipated festive commercial will debut on Thursday November 14, the retail giant confirmed in a teaser. It is also teasing the phrase ‘The Gifting Hour’ which appears to hold a clue for what to expect this year - and it has been used again in a post on X (formerly Twitter) with John Lewis’ account writing: “You've been waiting... And it's almost time.”
I was able to correctly predict the date John Lewis would release the advert, by doing a bit of detective work. While I’ve also drawn up a ranking of all the company’s Christmas commercials so far - all the way back to 2007.
To make sure you are prepared for the John Lewis advert, I’ve put together a handy guide of where you’ll be able to watch it. And the time fans can expect it to become available to the public.
How to watch the John Lewis Christmas advert when it’s released?
You will have a variety of options to choose from to watch this year’s festive ad once it is released on Thursday November 14. It will be available on social media via John Lewis’ official accounts - such as on Instagram.
If you have the John Lewis app, the adverts have been available to watch for My John Lewis members slightly earlier via that. But it will also be released on the retail giant’s official YouTube channel.
The advert will make its debut on TV at a later time, which will be confirmed by John Lewis in the near future. So if you prefer to watch it on the tele, you may have to wait ever so slightly longer for The Gifting Hour.
What time will the John Lewis Christmas advert be released?
The exact time has yet to be confirmed, but we can look to past years for clues. The advert usually becomes available to the public at around 8am, based on the timings of social media posts for 2022 and 2023.
Radio Times reported in 2022 that the advert would be available at 6am for My John Lewis members via the John Lewis app, at least that year. So if you are a member and have the app downloaded, it might be worth checking when you wake up.
We do not yet have a time for when the John Lewis Christmas advert will air on TV for the first time.
How excited are you for the John Lewis Christmas advert? I’ve ranked all the previous adverts, you can find that here and compare your own rankings to it. Share your thoughts by emailing me: [email protected].
