Last Night of the Proms concert to be held in Clitheroe Castle grounds on Saturday

By Dominic Collis
Published 21st Jul 2025, 12:01 BST
The Bandstand in Clitheroe Castle grounds will ring out to the sounds of the annual ‘Last Night of the Proms’ on Saturday when the music will be provided by the Slaidburn Silver Band.

The programme will include Proms favourites such as Rule Britannia, Land of Hope and Glory, Jerusalem and the Sailor's Hornpipe, along with music from Abba, Gilbert and Sullivan, Westlife, Johann Strauss and even Thomas the Tank Engine.

There will also be a selection of songs marking the 80th anniversary of the end of the Second World War.

placeholder image
Clitheroe Castle grounds will host a Last Night of the Proms concert on Saturday
Clitheroe Castle grounds will host a Last Night of the Proms concert on Saturday

The concert is promoted by Clitheroe Town Council and begins at 6-30 pm with free admission, but there will be a collection for Mayoral Charities. The date has been decided so that it doesn’t clash with the Clitheroe Food Festival.

Clitheroe Town Band and Slaidburn Silver Band perform in alternate years. For further information please contact the Town Hall on 01200 424722 or e-mail to [email protected]

