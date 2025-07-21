The Bandstand in Clitheroe Castle grounds will ring out to the sounds of the annual ‘Last Night of the Proms’ on Saturday when the music will be provided by the Slaidburn Silver Band.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The programme will include Proms favourites such as Rule Britannia, Land of Hope and Glory, Jerusalem and the Sailor's Hornpipe, along with music from Abba, Gilbert and Sullivan, Westlife, Johann Strauss and even Thomas the Tank Engine.

There will also be a selection of songs marking the 80th anniversary of the end of the Second World War.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Clitheroe Castle grounds will host a Last Night of the Proms concert on Saturday

The concert is promoted by Clitheroe Town Council and begins at 6-30 pm with free admission, but there will be a collection for Mayoral Charities. The date has been decided so that it doesn’t clash with the Clitheroe Food Festival.

Clitheroe Town Band and Slaidburn Silver Band perform in alternate years. For further information please contact the Town Hall on 01200 424722 or e-mail to [email protected]