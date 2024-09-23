Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

This video (watch above) shows the dramatic moment lightning strikes the roof of a pensioners house - causing a massive explosion.

The roaring bolt of lightning hit the semi-detached house on Bambury Street in Stoke-on-Trent, Staffs., shortly before 5.25pm on Saturday.

Firefighters and police were called to the property before evacuating neighbours and setting up a cordon. A security camera from a nearby home captured the harrowing moment the bolt hits the roof, causing a massive explosion.

The moment lightning strikes the roof of a pensioner's house in Stoke-on-Trent. | SWNS

In the 10-second clip the sky can be seen lighting up before an almost instantaneous flash and explosion happen. Orange smoke, thought to be flames, can be seen rising from the roof before the sound of the strike echoes throughout the neighbourhood.

It's believed the property is owned by a 79-year-old woman who has since been made homeless due to the seriousness of the damage.

A GoFundMe set up by Hayley Johnson says the elderly woman's home was now flooded and the roof was in need of urgent repair - but her insurance won't cover it.

Amber and Yellow weather warnings are in place for much of the country on Monday, with flooding expected in some areas. Two schools have been forced to close in Banbury. The Met Office says: “Some areas could see over a month's worth of rain falling on Monday.”