When Burnley’s new recruit Oliver Sonne will be available to make Clarets debut after January switch

Burnley’s new recruit Oliver Sonne will face a slight delay before he’s able to make his Clarets debut.

The right-back has become the club’s first signing of the January transfer window after making the move from Danish side Silkeborg for an undisclosed fee.

The 24-year-old, a Peruvian international, has penned a four-and-a-half-year deal with the Clarets.

But seeing as the January transfer window only opens tomorrow, the full-back won’t be able to be registered in time to face Stoke City in Burnley’s first game of 2025.

Not only that, Sonne will also be unavailable for Saturday’s derby against Blackburn Rovers at Ewood Park because he’s carrying over a suspension from the Danish Superliga.

It means the defender won’t be eligible to make his Clarets debut until the FA Cup third round tie against Reading on Saturday, January 11.

Sonne has been booked five times so far this season, picking up his fifth yellow card in his last appearance for Silkeborg against Aarhus on December 1. He also scored in that game during the 1-1 draw, his third goal of the campaign.

Oliver Sonne will provide competition for Connor Roberts at right-back following his January move from Silkeborg. Picture: Burnley FC

Even when Sonne is available, he will have a fight on his hands to get past Connor Roberts, who has made the right-back spot his own this season.

Another right-back Scott Parker has at his disposal is Dutchman Shurandy Sambo, but he hasn’t made an appearance for the Clarets since August.

The summer signing could be one of the players Parker was referring to when he admitted players could leave Turf Moor this month in search of more game time.