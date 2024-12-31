Burnley’s upcoming January opponents agree to ‘mutually part ways’ with boss after miserable form

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Burnley’s upcoming January opponents Plymouth Argyle have agreed to “mutually part ways” with Wayne Rooney following a miserable run of form.

The decision comes with Argyle languishing at the bottom of the Championship table with just four wins to their name from their 23 games.

Rooney’s side were without a win in their last nine games and had shipped six goals against Norwich City, four against Bristol City and Coventry City and three against Middlesbrough.

Argyle said in a statement: “Plymouth Argyle can confirm that the club and head coach Wayne Rooney have mutually agreed to part ways with immediate effect.

“Departing the club with Rooney will be assistant head coach Mike Phelan and first-team coach Simon Ireland.

“First-team coach Kevin Nancekivell and club captain Joe Edwards will lead the team for our match against Bristol City on New Year’s Day. Daryl Flahavan will continue as goalkeeping coach.

“We would like to thank Wayne and his team for all their efforts and wish them well for the future.

“The club will be making no further comment at this stage with updates on our new first team management staff in due course.”

The 39-year-old headed to Plymouth during the summer looking to bounce back from his spell at Birmingham City, which lasted just 15 games.

The club’s statement also included some comments from the departing Rooney, who said: “I would like to take this opportunity to thank the board, in particular Simon Hallett and Neil Dewsnip who I shared great relationships with.

“Thanks also to all the staff who made me feel welcome and who make the club such a special place, the players and fans for their efforts and support during my time as head coach and I wish them all the best for the future.

“To the Green Army, thanks for making the games at Home Park so special, they are memories that we will share forever.

“I would also like to give a special mention to my coaching staff Kevin Nancekivell, Simon Ireland, Darryl Flahavan and Mike Phelan for their knowledge, dedication, help and support.

“Plymouth Argyle will always hold a special place in my heart, and I will continue to look out for and take interest in their results.”