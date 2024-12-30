Burnley's Jordan Beyer shares significant update in his long road back from injury

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Jordan Beyer has taken a major step forward in his long road to recovery by returning to Burnley training.

The centre-back has endured a torrid time of late having not featured for the Clarets in exactly a year, with his last appearance coming away to Aston Villa on December 30, 2023, a game in which he was forced to hobble off.

The 24-year-old had already been operated on prior to that in October 2023, going under the knife to rectify a serious meniscus injury.

Despite making an initial successful recovery, a complication was found – something Beyer described as “very unlikely post-surgery circumstances” – and another operation was required.

But after the year from hell, the German has finally tied up his laces once again to rejoin his teammates on the training pitch.

“2024 was a tough one,” he penned on his Instagram page.

“But ending it by stepping back onto the pitch reminded me why I’ve kept pushing.

BIRMINGHAM, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 30: Jordan Beyer of Burnley goes down with an injury during the Premier League match between Aston Villa and Burnley FC at Villa Park on December 30, 2023 in Birmingham, England. (Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

“It’s been a long road and there’s still work to do, but I’m ready for 2025 #stillchasing.”

The Clarets have suffered with a number of injuries this season, but the situation is finally beginning to clear up a little. Lyle Foster is one of the more longer-term concerns to return recently after a near three-month absence.

Nathan Redmond briefly returned from his 10-month absence to return to Burnley’s match day squad only to disappear again after picking up a slight calf problem.

Aaron Ramsey, Manuel Benson and Mike Tresor all remain absent, however.