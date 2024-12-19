Scott Parker expects players to leave Turf Moor in January as Burnley look to trim down their bloated squad.

While much can change, it’s anticipated that Burnley won’t be too active during the upcoming transfer window.

Addressing the topic ahead of Burnley’s clash against Watford on Saturday, Parker also reiterated it wasn’t an issue right at the forefront of his mind heading into the busy festive period.

While Burnley’s head coach hasn’t ruled out some incomings, he did confirm players might have to leave in search of game time elsewhere.

“I think it’s a conversation we will be picking up in the next couple of weeks,” Parker said when asked about the prospect of a quiet January window.

“I think some players will leave to get some football, because we’ve still got a big squad here. Then we will work to see where we can improve. If we can physically be able to do that, we will see.

“But at this moment the games are coming thick and fast and the main focus has been on that really.

ARLINGTON, TEXAS - JUNE 21: Oliver Sonne of Peru warms up in the sidelines during the CONMEBOL Copa America 2024 Group A match between Peru and Chile at AT&T Stadium on June 21, 2024 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Sam Hodde/Getty Images)

“The January transfer window is always very difficult and sometimes you have to be reactive to that. But we’re in a good place and we will have some conversations further down the line about what we can do.”

In recent days the Clarets have been linked with a swoop for Peruvian right-back Oliver Sonne, who currently plays his football with Danish side Silkeborg IF.

Parker wouldn’t be drawn on the speculation, however, commenting: “There’s not too much I can say, no.

“I think I’ve been pretty consistent with what I say regarding players coming in or players leaving. It’s not something I would want to discuss until something is done with any player we’re signing or any player that is leaving.”

Heading into the January window, Burnley are in something of an awkward position given the number of players they’ve still got on the sidelines waiting to come back.

“There’s obviously some key players and some really good quality players who are not available at the moment,” Parker said.

“Maybe in a month or two month’s time they will be available, so that’s why it’s key to get those players back to make us as strong as we possibly can be.”