Burnley Football Club have been linked with a move for highly-rated Peruvian international full-back Oliver Sonne.

The right-back who plays for Danish superliga side Silkeborg IF, represents Peru at international level, but holds a Danish passport and is the nephew of Danish supermodel Helena Christensen.

He qualifies for Peru through his mother and has represented the South American nation 10 times, even coming up against Argentina legend Lionel Messi in a Word Cup qualifier.

BUENOS AIRES, ARGENTINA - NOVEMBER 19: Lionel Messi of Argentina controls the ball against Oliver Sonne of Peru during the South American FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifier match between Argentina and Peru at Estadio Alberto J. Armando on November 19, 2024 in Buenos Aires, Argentina. (Photo by Marcelo Endelli/Getty Images)

Sources in Denmark have told the Burnley Express that the Clarets have watched Sonne since the summer, who is also attracting interest from clubs in Germany.

Silkeborg, currently in sixth place in the Danish Superliga, are set to play in a cup game tonight at 6pm against Aalborg, although there are rumours Sonne may miss the game.

Sonne scored the only goal of the 2024 Danish Cup final against AGF, sealing Silkeborg's second Danish Cup win.

The English winter transfer window opens on January 1st and closes on February 3rd.