Burnley Football Club linked to January transfer of Silkeborg and Peru defender Oliver Sonne
The right-back who plays for Danish superliga side Silkeborg IF, represents Peru at international level, but holds a Danish passport and is the nephew of Danish supermodel Helena Christensen.
He qualifies for Peru through his mother and has represented the South American nation 10 times, even coming up against Argentina legend Lionel Messi in a Word Cup qualifier.
Sources in Denmark have told the Burnley Express that the Clarets have watched Sonne since the summer, who is also attracting interest from clubs in Germany.
Silkeborg, currently in sixth place in the Danish Superliga, are set to play in a cup game tonight at 6pm against Aalborg, although there are rumours Sonne may miss the game.
Sonne scored the only goal of the 2024 Danish Cup final against AGF, sealing Silkeborg's second Danish Cup win.
The English winter transfer window opens on January 1st and closes on February 3rd.