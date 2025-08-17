What Wayne Rooney made of Burnley's opening day display against Tottenham
Scott Parker’s side delivered an encouraging display for much of Saturday’s fixture in North London, matching Spurs for large parts of the encounter.
But they failed to take the big chances at key moments, none more so than just before the hour-mark when Hannibal and Jaidon Anthony squandered big opportunities to level the game at 1-1.
Within a few minutes, Richarlison doubled Tottenham’s lead with an exquisite scissor kick for his second of the game, before Brennan Johnson made sure of the victory with a deft chip.
Rooney, appearing on the first Match of the Day of the season alongside Alan Shearer, gave praise to the Clarets, but warned they must be much sharper in the final third.
“You have to be clinical and when you get chances, it's important that you take them,” he told presenter Mark Chapman.
“Burnley were in the game at 1-0, Burnley had some good moves, some really good chances but they weren't ruthless enough. They weren't clinical enough and they got punished.
“For Burnley, it's a difficult afternoon, a tough afternoon, but they did have some moments. But if you're not going to be clinical, then you're not going to get anything out of the game.”
