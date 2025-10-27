Troy Deeney names Burnley duo and Leeds and Sunderland men in Premier League Team of the Week

Troy Deeney has named his Team of the Week – and two stars of Burnley’s incredible win at Wolves feature.

Last week it was the French connection that paid dividends as the Clarets claimed a crucial 2-0 victory over Leeds United.

This time, however, it was the Dutchmen that came up trumps, as Quilindschy Hartman and Zian Flemming combined for Burnley’s first two goals in their dramatic 3-2 victory against bottom side Wolves.

As a result, both have earned nominations for Deeney’s Premier League Team of the Week.

Of Hartman, who now has the joint-most assists in the league with four, Deeney said: “Two assists on the day in a huge game for Burnley who came away with a monstrous win at Wolves. In my opinion that all but relegates Wolves now.

"Two assists was fantastic in a week that has been dominated by dodgy decisions and unbelievable results. I think Burnley have got the result of the weekend.

"Most people won't see it as that because they're too busy looking at the top, but it's a massive result.”

Zian Flemming celebrates scoring the opening goal against Wolverhampton Wanderers with Quilindschy Hartman. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

Flemming, meanwhile, enjoyed an afternoon to remember at Molineux as he netted his first Premier League goals – his first coming in exceptional fashion.

"Two goals in a must-win game,” Deeney explained. “I thought he was excellent, led the line really well.

"His hold-up play was good but you've got to be able to score goals. It's really good for Burnley that they've got someone who's scoring goals now.”

What does the rest of the team look like?

In a weekend where all three of the newly-promoted sides won, it’s no surprise that this week’s team is dominated by players from Burnley, Leeds and Sunderland.

Along the two Burnley inclusions, Sunderland have three players named following their late 2-1 win against Chelsea, while Leeds also have two for their win against West Ham.

Aston Villa also have two representatives after beating Man City 1-0, while Tottenham and Man Utd have a player apiece.

Deeney’s TOTW: Robin Roefs (Sunderland), Matty Cash (Aston Villa), Joe Rodon (Leeds), Ezri Konsa (Aston Villa), Micky van de Ven (Tottenham), Quilindschy Hartman (Burnley), Granit Xhaka (Sunderland), Brenden Aaronson (Leeds), Bryan Mbeumo (Man Utd), Wilson Isidor (Sunderland), Zian Flemming (Burnley)

Who was the manager of the week?

Keith Andrews gets the nod for masterminding Brentford’s impressive 3-2 win over reigning champions Liverpool.

"Unbelievable win against Liverpool,” Deeney said. “Keith is defying all the odds, playing to his strengths and getting after these teams.

"I thought he was really good and his tactical decisions were great as well.”

