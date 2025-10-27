Ex-Arsenal man pays Mesut Ozil and Robin van Persie compliment to Burnley scorers

Burnley scored two goals in their dramatic win against Wolves that Mesut Ozil and Robin van Persie would have been proud of.

That was the suggestion from former Arsenal man Theo Walcott, who played with both of those stars during their time at the Emirates.

The former England international was analysing the three goals Burnley scored during their last-gasp 3-2 victory at Molineux, given to them thanks to Lyle Foster’s strike deep into stoppage-time.

“What I like about the winner is that he’s in an offside position to begin with, but he’s noticed that and it’s the arc of the run…you need the arc as a forward to stay onside,” Waltcott told Match of the Day 2 presenter Kelly Cates.

“He has that connection with Hannibal and it always comes down to the pass, but it’s the finish as well. I really like to see it, it’s a very different finish.

“From a Wolves perspective, they rushed the decision to take the throw, you can see the players are not in position. In fact you have eight players in a confined space when you’re in the last few minutes of the game.

“Hannibal is left isolated on his own, he’s recognised that if the ball comes to him he’s going to create something out of nothing.

Lyle Foster's match-winning goal was Mesut Ozil-esque according to his former Arsenal teammate. Picture: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

“What I love here, I used to train with Mesut Ozil back in the day and he used to do these stabbed finishes. You’ll see it clear.

“Danny’s [Murphy] not sure if he’s meant to do this or not, however it’s a smart finish. It’s one of those, he’s either mishit it or he’s done it as an Ozil, put it that way.

“They’ve got a chance though, haven’t they this season? You see with the celebrations the connections they’ve got and the energy Scott Parker is creating. I think they’ve got a good chance.”

Foster wasn’t the only Burnley man to earn praise, with Zian Flemming also being highlighted for his first Premier League goals, both of which were assisted by Quilindschy Hartman.

Walcott added: “He scored 12 goals in the Championship last year and this is only his second start, but what I really like is the fact that he always wanted to get on the back of [Ladislav] Krejci and he has that connection with Hartman.

“You just admire the ball [for the first goal] and the finish itself is incredible, it reminds me of [Robin] van Persie at Old Trafford against Aston Villa. Just to have the confidence to guide that in, it's beautiful.

“It’s his first goal in the Premier League, but you wouldn't have thought so looking at that.

“He keeps seeing the back of Krejci’s shirt though, he’s isolating as well at the back and I love the connection he has with Hartman. He’s already pictured it in his mind [for the second goal] and there’s only one space this ball is going to be. There were signs it may have been a foul, however it’s just strength and pure determination to get the goal. That’s the confidence and they’re going to need him if they’re going to stay up.”

