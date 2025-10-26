What Vitor Pereira said about Wolves' defeat to Burnley and angry full-time scenes

Under-fire Wolves boss Vitor Pereira says the club must stick together if they’re going to get out of their current predicament after being beaten at the death by Burnley.

Pereira was involved in some ugly scenes at full-time after Lyle Foster’s 95th-minute strike had given the Clarets a dramatic 3-2 victory.

It means Wolves remain bottom of the table on just two points, having failed to win any of their first nine games.

After full-time, Pereira had to be dragged away by stewards following an angry confrontation with his own fans, where he was met by chants of “you’re getting sacked in the morning.”

When asked what happened and what was said, Pereira responded: “I said to them we are working a lot and we need to fight together.

"I understand the frustration. The team gave everything to win. If we fight with them [the fans], united, we can win games. Without them it's impossible.

Pereira clashed with supporters after Wolves' late defeat to Burnley (Photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)

"If we win two or three games in a row, everything changes. Two months ago they sang my name, but now I understand without results...it's football. Now they sing my name to sack me. This is football.

"If I was a supporter, I would feel proud of my team because they worked and showed the mentality, ambition and spirit to win.

“We scored two goals. Second half we deserved to score more goals. We have created a few chances to score the third goal and in the end, this is the last act.

"If you fight for 90 minutes to win a game, and in the last minute when the other team was trying to get a draw, wasting time just to finish the game, defending in a low block, trying to defend the result. Even if we draw, even if you get one point for me was not the result that was fair. We deserved the three points.

"But sometimes in football this happens, but in the end I feel proud of my players because they show in the very difficult moment. They show, and the mentality the team spirit, the ambition, organisation to try until the last minute to win the game.”

