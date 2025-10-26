Burnley player ratings vs Wolves as two 9/10s dished out after bonkers late win

Matt Scrafton
By Matt Scrafton

Burnley FC writer

Published 26th Oct 2025, 16:41 GMT
Burnley left it right until the very death to beat bottom side Wolves and claim their first away points of the season.

Lyle Foster’s finish deep into stoppage-time sparked jubilant scenes as Scott Parker’s men beat Wolves 3-2 in a frankly bonkers game at Molineux.

The Clarets produced a near-perfect first-half display to lead 2-0 thanks to a Zian Flemming brace, only to be pegged back with two goals from the hosts right on the stroke of half-time.

It looked as though Burnley would have to settle for a point the longer the second-half wore on, but Foster came off the bench to snatch the three points.

Here’s how Burnley’s players rated:

Pulled off a remarkable save right at the death to make sure of Burnley’s win. Made two or three other key stops too. (Photo by Dan Istitene/Getty Images)

1. Martin Dubravka - 9/10

Pulled off a remarkable save right at the death to make sure of Burnley’s win. Made two or three other key stops too. (Photo by Dan Istitene/Getty Images) Photo: Dan Istitene

Used his electric pace to save Burnley’s blushes late on to get the Clarets out of trouble, before Foster’s late winner. (Photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)

2. Kyle Walker - 7/10

Used his electric pace to save Burnley’s blushes late on to get the Clarets out of trouble, before Foster’s late winner. (Photo by David Rogers/Getty Images) Photo: David Rogers

Up against a tricky customer in Strand Larsen, but did well, defending his box well and making some key interceptions. (Photo by Dan Istitene/Getty Images)

3. Axel Tuanzebe - 7/10

Up against a tricky customer in Strand Larsen, but did well, defending his box well and making some key interceptions. (Photo by Dan Istitene/Getty Images) Photo: Dan Istitene

Switched off for Wolves’ second just before half-time, but otherwise defended well when Burnley came under pressure. (Photo by Dan Istitene/Getty Images)

4. Maxime Esteve - 7/10

Switched off for Wolves’ second just before half-time, but otherwise defended well when Burnley came under pressure. (Photo by Dan Istitene/Getty Images) Photo: Dan Istitene

