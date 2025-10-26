Burnley player ratings vs Wolves as two 9/10s dished out after bonkers late win

Lyle Foster’s finish deep into stoppage-time sparked jubilant scenes as Scott Parker’s men beat Wolves 3-2 in a frankly bonkers game at Molineux.
The Clarets produced a near-perfect first-half display to lead 2-0 thanks to a Zian Flemming brace, only to be pegged back with two goals from the hosts right on the stroke of half-time.
It looked as though Burnley would have to settle for a point the longer the second-half wore on, but Foster came off the bench to snatch the three points.
Here’s how Burnley’s players rated:
