Burnley player ratings vs Wolves as two 9/10s dished out after bonkers late win

The Clarets produced a near-perfect first-half display to lead 2-0 thanks to a Zian Flemming brace, only to be pegged back with two goals from the hosts right on the stroke of half-time.

It looked as though Burnley would have to settle for a point the longer the second-half wore on, but Foster came off the bench to snatch the three points.

Here’s how Burnley’s players rated:

Martin Dubravka - 9/10 Pulled off a remarkable save right at the death to make sure of Burnley's win. Made two or three other key stops too.

Kyle Walker - 7/10 Used his electric pace to save Burnley's blushes late on to get the Clarets out of trouble, before Foster's late winner.

Axel Tuanzebe - 7/10 Up against a tricky customer in Strand Larsen, but did well, defending his box well and making some key interceptions.