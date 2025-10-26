Micah Richards analyses Kyle Walker's start at Burnley following Man City switch

Micah Richards has hailed the impact of Kyle Walker at Burnley following his summer switch from Manchester City.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 35-year-old has delivered a number of excellent displays under Scott Parker since making the £5m move from the Etihad.

Whether it’s on the right of a back three, at wing-back or at his more familiar right-back, Walker has consistently been one of Burnley’s better performers this season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Despite his excellent form, Walker remains out of Thomas Tuchel’s England reckoning and has gained little attention or plaudits from those in the national media.

But that has now changed, with Richards heaping praise on Walker ahead of today’s game against Wolves – having made his 750th appearance for club and country last time out against Leeds United.

The Burnley Express has launched a new WhatsApp channel to bring the latest news, analysis and team & injury updates directly to your phone. Simply click this link to join our Burnley Express WhatsApp channel.

"I mean, what a player he’s been. In the Premier League, he’s been outstanding,” he told Sky Sports.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Walker made his 750th appearance for club and country against Leeds last time out (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

"You talk about right-backs, he’s right up there. We’ve seen this week Gary Neville has been given his plaudits by going into the Hall of Fame, well I’m sure Kyle Walker will be in there as well, he’s been that good.

"What I like about him most is how he’s been able to adapt his game. When he was at Spurs he was bombing up and down, then changed a little bit at Man City. Now he goes into a back three and he’s been absolutely brilliant.”

Your next Burnley FC read: Referee at centre of previous Burnley controversy to officiate Wolves game