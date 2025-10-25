Referee at centre of previous Burnley controversy to officiate Wolves game

Burnley have a big opportunity to pull further away from the Premier League relegation zone when they take on bottom side Wolves on Sunday.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Scott Parker’s side recorded their second victory of the season last weekend with a hard-fought 2-0 win over Leeds United.

The victory saw them move out of the relegation zone and five points clear of Sunday’s opponents, who have still yet to win.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Clarets, who have yet to pick up a point on the road, will be eyeing their first back-to-back victories in the top flight since April 2022.

The Burnley Express has launched a new WhatsApp channel to bring the latest news, analysis and team & injury updates directly to your phone. Simply click this link to join our Burnley Express WhatsApp channel.

Who is the referee for Wolves v Burnley?

Tony Harrington. Peter Bankes was initially down to take charge of Sunday’s fixture, but that has since changed.

Tony Harrington allowed Luton's controversial late equaliser to stand during the 2023/24 Premier League season (Photo by OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images)

Harrington has officiated seven games so far this season, dishing out 27 yellow cards and one red.

Four of those seven games have come in the Premier League.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

What history does he have with Burnley?

He refereed last season’s East Lancashire derby at Turf Moor, where he sent off Blackburn Rovers striker Makhtar Gueye.

He also dished out a remarkable 11 yellow cards in total as Scott Parker’s side were held to a frustrating 1-1 draw against their neighbours.

He was also the man in the middle for Burnley’s 2-1 home win against Norwich City in April.

The Cleveland-based ref also took charge of the Clarets’ 1-0 defeat to Manchester United in September 2023 and the 1-1 draw against Luton Town, where he allowed Carlton Morris’ controversial last-gasp equaliser to stand despite an apparent foul on goalkeeper James Trafford.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Who is on VAR duty?

The man in the VAR booth will be Tim Robinson, who is involved in a Burnley game for the second consecutive week having taken charge of last week’s 2-0 win against Leeds United.

He will be assisted by Neil Davies.

Richard West and Blake Antrobus will be on linesman duty, while Anthony Backhouse is down to be the fourth official.

Your next Burnley FC read: 'Collective': Kyle Walker heaps praise on Burnley man for positive response to being dropped