Pressure all on Wolves heading into 'must-win' Burnley game - pundit

The pressure is all on Wolves heading into Sunday’s early season six-pointer against Burnley.

That’s the verdict on Sky Sports pundit Alan Smith, who has labelled this weekend’s game at Molineux as a “must-win” for Vitor Pereira’s side.

Wolves prop up the Premier League table with just two points to their name, having yet to taste victory this season.

Despite signing a new contract a little over a month ago, Pereira’s position will come under serious scrutiny should they fail to beat Burnley on Sunday.

Following last weekend’s 2-0 win against Leeds United, the Clarets currently find themselves sitting outside the bottom three – and another positive result in the West Midlands would make it an excellent week for Scott Parker’s side.

"A win here would be a massive boost to Burnley against Wolves, who are bottom of the table,” Smith told BestBettingSites.co.uk. "So it’s a chance for them and Scott Parker to try and build something.

Pereira's Wolves side are yet to win in the league so far this season (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

"I think it’s a must-win for Wolves. I know it’s early, and I’m always hesitant to call it that kind of game, but I think they’ve got to win this against one of the promoted sides in front of their own fans.”

