Pressure all on Wolves heading into 'must-win' Burnley game - pundit

Matt Scrafton
By Matt Scrafton

Burnley FC writer

Published 24th Oct 2025, 12:00 BST
The pressure is all on Wolves heading into Sunday’s early season six-pointer against Burnley.
placeholder image
Read More
The familiar Burnley 'traits' that are giving Scott Parker plenty of encourageme...

That’s the verdict on Sky Sports pundit Alan Smith, who has labelled this weekend’s game at Molineux as a “must-win” for Vitor Pereira’s side.

Wolves prop up the Premier League table with just two points to their name, having yet to taste victory this season.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Despite signing a new contract a little over a month ago, Pereira’s position will come under serious scrutiny should they fail to beat Burnley on Sunday.

Following last weekend’s 2-0 win against Leeds United, the Clarets currently find themselves sitting outside the bottom three – and another positive result in the West Midlands would make it an excellent week for Scott Parker’s side.

The Burnley Express has launched a new WhatsApp channel to bring the latest news, analysis and team & injury updates directly to your phone. Simply click this link to join our Burnley Express WhatsApp channel.

"A win here would be a massive boost to Burnley against Wolves, who are bottom of the table,” Smith told BestBettingSites.co.uk. "So it’s a chance for them and Scott Parker to try and build something.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Pereira's Wolves side are yet to win in the league so far this season (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)placeholder image
Pereira's Wolves side are yet to win in the league so far this season (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

"I think it’s a must-win for Wolves. I know it’s early, and I’m always hesitant to call it that kind of game, but I think they’ve got to win this against one of the promoted sides in front of their own fans.”

Your next Burnley FC read: Burnley chairman Alan Pace addresses concerns about Turf Moor changes and access routes

Related topics:WolvesAlan SmithBurnleySky SportsVitor PereiraScott Parker
News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice