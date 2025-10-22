Burnley chairman Alan Pace addresses concerns about Turf Moor changes and access routes

The issues surrounding the recent changes made to Turf Moor were inevitably among the hot topics of debate during Burnley’s fan forum.

During the summer, the Clarets opted to switch around the two sets of supporters housed behind the goal in the Cricket Field Stand.

Not only that, access to Ormerod Yard, next to the cricket pitch, has been limited to away supporters only - meaning all supporters must now walk around the ground, past the club shop and onto Harry Potts Way.

This has caused fears of overcrowding due to a bottleneck being created as thousands of Burnley fans make their way through one exit gate.

Pace was quizzed about these changes during Tuesday night’s fan forum, which was held at Burnley College. Here’s what the club’s chairman had to say:

Why did the club switch fans in the Cricket Field Stand?

“We look every year to see what we can do to make our facilities a little bit different and upgrade them.

“People have probably seen the drawings and the renderings of what we want to do, but basically what we need is the space on Harry Potts Way and behind the stands we have to build a two-tiered place for our home fans to experience both hospitality at a very low-budget end, but also to use the space more efficiently.

“We couldn’t do that on the other side, so we needed to make that switch. We’ve still got lots of work to do to make that happen, but this is just part of the continual step-by-step and upgrade.

“Otherwise we would have been giving that excess space to away fans, which doesn’t really make sense to us long-term.

“It will probably take a couple of years until we have it all nailed down properly, but the intent is there and it’s working okay. I wouldn’t put it as: ‘wow’, but the drawings should make you think: ‘wow, the ambition is to make this very different for that stand and those fans in that stand’.

“We’ve heard loud and clear from day one that those fans in the Cricket Field Stand don’t have the ability to really use the concourses because it’s too crowded and we don’t really have a way to use the space we like, so this is a way to start to address that.”

Issues with getting out of the ground

“The way it was described to me when we started off hasn’t really played out the way I think fans have experienced.

“We’ve got some work to do to make the experience a little bit different. I think there are still ways for us to use the entry and exit in combination with other fans. I know people are probably fearful of that, but I still think there are ways to make this actually work better than what we’ve done so far.

“It’s not a safety issue, it’s more of an experience issue and I think that experience we can do better at and we’ve got some work to do on that side.

“With change there’s always the potential for it not being better than what you expected and I think we’ve experienced it’s not better than what we expected.

“But I think some of the benefits we’re trying to get long-term should still get there, so we’ve still got work to do. But there are a number of options still being worked on as we speak to give other access points in other ways to try and reduce the current bottlenecks that are there.

“I’m hopeful and I trust the folks that are working on it are going to make it happen and happen soon.”

What can be done?

“It is an experience issue, not a safety issue. That’s from the police, from the Premier League and all the safety and grounds people that have looked at it multiple times.

“But what can we do about it to ensure it doesn’t feel uncomfortable? There are a number of things the teams are working on to actually change that to try and make it more of a better experience. I do not know what all the solutions will be to get there.

“It would be a shame if somebody would suggest vandalising property to get their point across, but unfortunately I’ve probably seen that more here than I would like - that people deal with uncomfortable situations by not being able to talk about them and work on solutions and instead they turn to violent solutions or a destructive one.

“But I can tell you our team is continuing to make it better. There are things that have to be changed, not that we control all of the property entrances and regresses from where we are, but there is stuff being worked on and we are actively involved with that.

“But please, do not destroy stuff, because that will not end well for whoever does it. Our intention is to work together to find a solution.”

Suggestion away coaches should be moved

“I don’t know that I have the power to make that happen, but we will make it noted and take a look at how we can do that.

“I know you’re not alone in your desire, so it’s duly noted.”

Lack of communication about stadium changes

“I always think we can do better on the communicating side. The hardest part from what I’ve seen on the communication side is that, generally, there’s two things that happen. We move very quickly when we make a decision, which then makes it very, very hard to get to all the right levels of communication to make everyone comfortable with what that decision is.

“Once we knew we were going to be able to afford what we’re going to do, we moved very quickly and that’s shame on us. We probably need to improve our communication and the way we think about it going forward, so my apologies. I’m sorry we’re not yet where I’d love us to be.

“At the same time, we’re still trying to figure out in the world we live in how to move pretty far forward with digital and different forms of communication compared to historical. I don’t think we try and send out letters anymore, which is also a big problem because it’s also a time thing.

“Yes, you will continue to see us move technologically because that saves us a tonne of money. For a club that is looking at every single thing we can do better from a cost-efficiency perspective…

“What does that mean for a traditionalist? I don’t really know. There’s probably a few things that we need to talk about on our side and be mindful of, but yes I do see a world where we get to digital. We saw that during Covid when it was enforced upon us, so we know it’s a possibility.

“But my apologies for the communication and we can do better.”

