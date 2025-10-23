The familiar Burnley 'traits' that are giving Scott Parker plenty of encouragement

Scott Parker is starting to see traits of the Burnley side that was so stubborn and successful in the Championship last season in this new Premier League version.

It comes after the Clarets delivered a battling display against Leeds United at the weekend to earn their second victory of the season, moving them out of the bottom three in the process.

Parker’s men also kept their second clean sheet of the season in their 2-0 win, which was secured thanks to goals in either half from Lesley Ugochukwu and Loum Tchaouna.

Despite the scoreline, Daniel Farke’s side dominated possession and created some good chances, especially while the game was still in the balance at 1-0.

But the Clarets, as they often did in the Championship last season on their way to a 100-point automatic promotion, put their bodies on the line to make sure of the three points.

Summer signing Martin Dubravka was also in excellent form in between the sticks, making a couple of crucial stops – the biggest one coming in the first-half when he turned Brenden Aaronson’s shot onto the post.

Burnley boss Scott Parker (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

“It’s massive for us,” Parker said of Burnley’s clean sheet.

“I’ve said it before, but this is really a new team. There's a lot of new players coming in, a new back line.

“But I thought I saw traits in this team that I saw in our team last year. At 1-0, I thought we looked pretty solid.

“At 2-0, I thought we looked pretty solid too. Of course there's pressure coming, but I had a feeling with us that we'd protect our goal like our life depended on it and that's a mentality, that's a habit, and we did that extremely well.”

