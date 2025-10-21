'Not going to hide from it': Kyle Walker makes candid admission about Burnley's big win over Leeds United

A candid Kyle Walker admits it was imperative Burnley came out on top in their early season “six-pointer” against Leeds United.

Scott Parker’s side recorded their second victory of the season to move out of the relegation zone with a 2-0 win against their fellow newly-promoted side.

Coming into the game off the back of five defeats from their first seven games, Walker knew just how significant this encounter was.

“We’re not going to hide from it, it was a six-pointer, especially with it being at home,” he told Burnley’s official YouTube channel.

“We need to make sure we take the three points in these games, so to come out with a clean sheet and a good performance is full credit to the lads.

“We’ve worked so hard over the international break. The manager has put his stamp on where he thinks we can hurt them and I thought we played an effective game.

“We look forward to next week, hopefully we can get the same result and we say it’s a good end to the month.”

Kyle Walker in action during Burnley's win over Leeds United. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

Burnley’s win against Daniel Farke’s side was a hard-earned one, with both goals coming from moments of quality from French duo Lesley Ugochukwu and Loum Tchaouna.

Walker was involved in both, providing the pinpoint cross for Ugochukwu’s header before running almost the full length to get Burnley up the pitch before Tchaouna’s incredible, swerving strike.

“We knew the importance of this game coming into it,” the defender added.

“The first six or seven fixtures we’ve had have been difficult ones, but I think we’ve handled it well. We’ve taken a lot of lessons and learning curves from it.

“We put that into action here and we keep a clean sheet and score two goals, which were both crackers to be fair.

“Lesley is a big presence in the box and when you’ve got big presences like him and Zian [Flemming], you just need to put the ball in there and hopefully someone will get on the end of it. Don’t worry about the cross, it’s full congratulations to him.

“As for Loum’s, you can see he’s got that shot power in training. He’s brought that into the game and it’s full credit to him.”

