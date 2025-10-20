Scott Parker discusses his decision to change Burnley's system for Leeds United clash

Burnley are going to have to be “flexible” this season if they’re going to stave off relegation back to the Championship.

Instead, Burnley lined up in a 4-3-3, and the change paid dividends, with the Clarets claiming their second win of the season to move out of the bottom three.

While Burnley have often changed system within games so far this season, they’ve predominately stuck with a back five – and it’s fair to say it’s brought about mixed results.

Prior to the weekend’s win against Leeds, the Clarets had lost five of their opening seven games, although this is caveated with a hugely challenging fixture list.

Discussing his decision to change formation, Parker explained: “We want to try and be flexible this year when we can.

Scott Parker in discussion with Kyle Walker at half time during Saturday's win against Leeds. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

"The fine margins are that a back four worked today and we got a result and the fine margins are if we didn't get a result, it would have been the wrong thing to do.

“We needed to be brave and make decisions. Like anything in life, you have to make certain decisions on how you see best to try and get a result. We did that and the players executed.

“We've worked on this throughout the season. I think full credit to the players because changing in and out of formations is something where there's a lot of detail and a lot of work gone in.

“The players need to focus and listen and they executed brilliantly in that sense, and certainly it's an armour that we can use that we can be flexible and certainly change the way we play.”

