'Bits of quality': Scott Parker makes 'fine margins' admission after Burnley's big Leeds United win

Scott Parker was delighted to come out on the right side of the fine margins thanks to two bits of real quality during Burnley’s much-needed win against Leeds United.

The Clarets moved themselves out of the relegation zone thanks to a hard-earned 2-0 victory against the side that pipped them to the Championship title last season.

Goals in either half from Lesley Ugochukwu and Loum Tchaouna proved pivotal. While Leeds dominated much of the possession, their only chances of the game came from Burnley mistakes – and the home side otherwise looked relatively comfortable keeping them at bay.

“Fundamentally I’m pleased with the result,” Parker said afterwards. “Our objective today was to obviously come here to get three points and we’ve done that, which immensely pleases me.

“My general feeling overall in the game was that we played well during the first half, I thought we showed our quality.

“We needed to dig in when we needed to dig and have a real organisation about us. The fine margins of what we do in terms of professional sport, you're relying on bits of brilliance. The first goal was probably every bit of that.

Scott Parker celebrates the 2-0 victory over Leeds United at Turf Moor. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

“Kyle Walker's cross, if you could have placed the ball where it needed to go, you'd have been spot on. The execution of the header at that moment, where it needs to go in the goal…and they're the fine margins of the quality you need, certainly in this league.

“The second goal probably epitomises that as well. I'd like to sit here and say that I had an influence on that, or we train that, but it's bits of quality and individual brilliance that obviously gives us a bit of air at the back end at 2-0, because pressure's coming a little bit, which you expect.

“Then at the end of the game when you need to go to places, I've been critical of the team over the last few weeks in terms of us having a bit of a nous about us, or understanding what game dynamics need to be.

“There is no coach, and whoever sits here and tells you there is, at the back end of that game with 15 minutes to go, when you're relying on men, you need to go off-script here, you need to dig in, you need to get to places to just see the game out.

“I see a team there that was every bit of that, so it pleases me.”

The victory, Burnley’s second of the season, means all seven of their points earned so far this term have all come at home.

