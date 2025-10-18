Daniel Farke makes surprise 'dominated' claim following Leeds United' defeat to Burnley

Daniel Farke claims his Leeds United side “dominated” Burnley in every aspect aside from the one that really matters: goals.

Burnley claimed their second win of the season to move out of the relegation zone thanks to goals in either half from Lesley Ugochukwu and Loum Tchaouna.

While Clarets boss Scott Parker admitted his side came out on the right side of the “fine margins”, Burnely were well worth the three points having effectively stifled a blunt Leeds side.

Farke, however, believes his outfit deserved more from the game.

When asked where it went wrong for his side, Farke replied bluntly: “Both boxes.

"If I'm honest, in an away game at Premier League level, you can't have a better statistic than we did today. We dominated each and every aspect, possession, shots, shots on target, goals, big chances. Expected goals, corners, everything.

"I’m pretty sure that even when Liverpool and Man City are traveling here, they won't have a better statistic than we did today.

Farke shakes hands with Burnley boss Scott Parker prior to kick-off (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

"The only problem in football is the only thing that is important for the result are goals and this was missing.

"We missed an unbelievable amount of big chances as well, not just shots or strikes, but also big chances. There must have been the four or five times more of them in terms of expected goals.

"Yet if you have one of these days when you can't bring the ball over the line, then you have to be perfect.

"Of course in defending, we defended, we didn't allow much, but one situation at half time, I was a bit annoyed with the goal we concede in the first half.

"It’s a quality cross from from Kyle Walker and a really good header, but we should have defended the situation in the centre better. It was relatively easy to defend the header, so I was not happy with this. We should also block the cross. We had to be bit more switched on.

"In the second half, the goal is struck from 25 yards, it was crazy with the curve of the ball. Yes, we could have stepped out a bit earlier.

"Other than that, there’s not really much to moan about in general. In fact, there were many aspects I liked about the game.

"Normally, once you’re 2-0 down, there’s an excited home crowd and you are open and you concede chances on the counter, but there was nothing.

"We tried to keep going until the last second. There were many aspects to be pleased about, but in terms of effectiveness, you have to say they were the better side. In terms of effectiveness, congratulations to them.”

